The Catholic High Lady Panthers wanted to finish the week with a 4-0 record.
They finished 3-1.
“It wasn’t a bad week at 3-1, but 4-0 would have been better,” CHS softball coach Angela Badeaux said.
Her Lady Panthers had just finished off a sweep of David Thibodaux Technical and Lafayette High Saturday to go with Tuesday’s 12-2 win over Vermilion Catholic and Thursday’s 8-5 District 7-2A loss to Delcambre. CHS improved to 5-12 overall headed into another big week with four district games on tap, Monday at Jeanerette, Tuesday at Ascension Episcopal, Thursday at home against Loreauville and Friday at home against Houma Christian.
“Another big week of games for us,” Badeaux said. “Getting two wins today was a big confidence boost for us.”
The Lady Panthers beat David Thibodaux 11-9 Saturday morning and followed that with a 10-5 win over Class 5A Lafayette High.
“The sticks came up big for us today,” Badeaux said, “We hit the ball well in both games today. Our hitting’s been coming around lately and hopefully we can keep it going this week.”
Catholic High leadoff hitter Riley White had a big day at the plate for the Lady Panthers.
Against DTT, she had two hits, reached on a fielder’s choice and scored three runs. In the second game against Lafayette High, she had four hits, including two doubles and a home run, and scored a run and knocked in two runs for the Lady Panthers.
“She had a great day at the plate,” Badeaux said. “She’s really becoming a solid hitter for us.”
Also against DTT, Michelle Sapienza had a hit and scored three runs; Jodie Suire had a double and scored two runs; Braye Bernard had two hits, including a double and Peyton Robicheaux had two hits and scored two runs.
Against Lafayette, Sapienza had a hit and scored three runs; Suire had a hit and scored two runs; Bernard had two hits; Robicheaux had two hits and scored two runs; and Kayla Broussard had two hits and scored two runs.
“We changed some things in the lineup recently and it’s worked out for us,” Badeaux said.
Loreauville 17, St. Joseph’s 9
LOREAUVILLE — Back-to-back homers from Lexi McLin and Kate Landry in the fourth inning highlighted a big offensive day as Loreauville beat St. Joseph’s Academy of Baton Rouge in the first game of the Loreauville Tournament.
The one-day tournament featured host Loreauville, St. Joseph’s, University High, Central and Westgate.
Loreauville played Central in the final game of the day but the score was not available at presstime.
The Lady Tigers scored a run in every inning against St. Joseph’s Academy with McLin’s shot a grand slam before Landry followed with a solo shot as Loreauville built a 12-0 lead against the Redstickers.
But the Lady Tigers couldn’t put SJA away as the visitors from Baton Rouge, playing as the home team in the game, scored four runs in the fifth to avoid losing by mercy rule. LHS scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 16-4 lead only to see SJA score five runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 16-9.
Loreauville held St. Joseph’s off the scoreboard in the seventh to get the win,
More information on Loreauville’s game against St. Joseph’s and against Central will be reported when received as will Westgate’s two games at the tournament.