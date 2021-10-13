Catholic High leads area volleyball playoff hopefuls

The Catholic High Lady Panthers are on a roll as the 2021 volleyball season enters it final stretch.
CHS blew past the 20 win mark last week and now stand 23-7 overall and fourth in the most recent but unofficial LHSAA power rankings that were released Tuesday.
Catholic High is behind district rivals Ascension Episcopal and Lafayette Christian and slotted right behind Dunham in the Division IV power rankings with eight matches left to play including two against the aforementioned AES and LCA.
CHS is looking to stay high in the power rankings to have two home matches in the playoffs in the playoffs seeking a spot in the LHSAA State Tournament, which will be played in Lafayette at the Cajundome this year as the Pontchartrain Center undergoes repairs from Hurricane Ida.
The Lady Panthers are the highest seed in the area as of Tuesday’s release.
Delcambre (2-11) and West St. Mary (4-7) are 21 and 22, respectively in the power rankings in Division IV and Franklin (2-11) is 29th in the power rankings. The top 32 teams get into the playoffs in Division IV.
In Division I, New Iberia Senior High (13-10) is 27th in the power rankings with three weeks left in the season. The Lady Jackets are trying to stay in the top 32 to get into the playoffs but will be on the road in the first round.
In Division II, Westgate (2-14) is 44th in the power rankings as the Lady Tigers try desperately to get into the top 32 and a spot in the postseason.
In Division III, St. Martinville (7-13) is 22nd in the power rankings as the top 32 teams go into the postseason. The Lady Tigers are looking to use the final weeks to get into the top 16 to play host to a first round contest.
In Division V, ESA (12-11) is fourth, Highland Baptist (10-13) is seventh, Centerville (7-11) is 21st and Hanson (4-14) is 29th in the power rankings.
All our teams are currently in the playoffs with ESA and Highland in line to host two rounds of playoff games while Centerville and Hanson would be on the road in the playoffs.
Since the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals are at the state tournament, second round games will always be at the higher seed as per LHSAA rules.