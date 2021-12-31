The Catholic High School girls’ soccer team added another win on Wednesday, toppling Division I powerhouse Acadiana High, 4-2.
Anna Broussard opened the scoring with an early penalty kick, followed by an own goal deflected off of an Acadiana defender. A curling left footed shot gave the Lady Panthers a three-goal lead going into halftime.
Acadiana was able to score twice in the second half, but another goal from Anna Broussard and stellar defending by the Catholic High team proved to be too much for the Lady Rams.
Catholic High now moves to 13-1-1 on the season, and are currently on a 10 game unbeaten run that has kept them at the number one spot in the Division IV rankings.
According to head coach Stefan Norris, playing tough opponents early in the season allows his team to be at their best.
“I like to kind of challenge us at the beginning of the year and play some bigger 5A schools, the Lafayette Highs and Acadianas, just to battle test us and show us what we need to work on and what our flaws are,” said Norris.
“I feel like overall, we’ve come through that part of our schedule pretty good and we’re able to learn from it and grow and put it to use to improve ourselves.”
The Lady Panthers will continue their season on Monday when they host Thibodaux. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.