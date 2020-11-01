The Catholic High Lady Panthers beat Highland Baptist 3-0 in a non-district volleyball match Saturday to finish the regular season 15-7.
CHS won 26-24, 25-19, 25-17.
Hana Maturin had 15 kills, one block and two digs for CHS. Abigail Richthofen had seven kills, four aces and six digs; Sydnee Raheem had seven kills; Holly Hebert had four kills, two aces and five digs; Allyson Baquet had one ace and 13 digs; and Anna Angelle had 19 assists.
CHS will open the playoffs Wednesday against an opponent that will be announced today.
Catholic High 3, Northside Christian 0
CHS beat Northside Christian 25-12, 25-21, 25-14 Thursday.
Richthofen had 12 kills, one block and 13 digs for the Lady Panthers. Maturin had six kills, a block and six digs; Raheem had seven kills and three digs; Hebert had five kills, 23 digs and three aces; Baquet had 32 digs, two aces and one assist; and Laura Lipari had 20 assists, four aces and nine digs.
Southside 3, New Iberia 2
New Iberia lost a district match to Southside High School Thursday, 23-25, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22, 7-15.
Kelis Boutte’ had 31 assists, two aces, two kills, a block and a dig for the Lady Jackets. KeAsian St. Julien had five digs; Laila Sigure had nine kills, an ace, four blocks and two digs; Zoriohn Davis had 11 kills, one ace, one assist and eight digs;Sanaa Thibodeaux had one ace, one assist, one kill and five digs; Abby Smith had 27 digs, one ace, one assist and six kills; NyAsia Drexler had 10 kills, two assists, two blocks and a dig; and Shelbi Mallet had 13 digs and a kill.
NISH finished the regular season 6-9 overall and 1-6 in district and awaits word on a possible playoff bid.