Catholic High ladies beat Springfield, advance to face St. Thomas Aquinas

The Catholic High Lady Panthers beat Springfield 3-0 in a Division IV state volleyball playoff match Wednesday.
Sixth-seeded CHS won 25-13, 25-10, 25-13. Springfield (9-13) was the 27th seed.
Abigail Richthofen had seven kills, four aces, five digs and an assist and Sydnee Rheeem had seven kills, one block, four aces and two digs.
Hana Maturin had nine kills and a dig, Morgan Verret had five kills and four digs, Anna Angelle had 16 assists and one dig and Allyson Baquet had two aces, five digs and an ace.
Catholic High (16-7) plays host to No. 22 seed St. Thomas Aquinas today. No time had been set immediately.