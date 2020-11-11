Catholic High hitting stride, eyes Jeanerette

Catholic High School is starting to hit its stride as the Panthers prepare to face an improved Jeanerette High football team Friday at CHS.
CHS thrashed Houma Christian 69-0 this past Thursday for homecoming, the Panthers’ second straight shutout of a District 7-2A opponent. Catholic High’s three losses have come to undefeated De La Salle (5-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, and unbeaten district rivals Ascension Episcopal (5-0, 4-0) and Loreauville (6-0, 5-0).
“We obviously needed to play better (after starting 1-3), but I wouldn’t say I felt bad about how we were playing,” CHS coach Scott Wattigny said. “A 1-3 record honestly I don’t think is indicative of what we were in the beginning, but I wouldn’t say we were playing bad football, I just think we weren’t playing complete football or efficient football. We weren’t executing when we needed to.”
The Panthers are beginning to clean those things up, he said.
“It’s been nice,” he said. “We’ve had two shutouts in the last two weeks, so we’ve got a lot of things to be excited about and a lot of things to be happy about as well.”
Though CHS returned some players with experience, there are other players with less experience who are having to contribute in Wattigny’s first year with the program. It also takes time and continuity for a team to develop.
“I think that we’re starting to get that,” he said. “I do like where we’re at. The kids are having fun. The practices have been great. We’ve still been steady with our strength program. I feel like we’re in really great shape right now and if we continue to execute, we’ll just be fine.”
What hasn’t been lost is that the players know what it takes to win and expect to win, he said.
“We got hit in the mouth, but you’ve go to like the way you respond to it,” Wattigny said. “You put up 42 (points), you put up 69 (points), and we’re looking to finish the season off strong heading into the playoffs wherever we’re seeded at.”
How a team finishes is more important than how it starts, he said, as last year’s CHS team showed after an 0-3 start against some powerhouse squads before reaching the Division III semifinals and coming with a couple of points of reaching the finals.
“This is what I’ve told our kids the last couple of weeks — Usain Bolt, world class sprinter, everybody knows who this guy is, fastest guy out there, he says, there are guys that are better than him at coming out of the blocks,” Wattigny said. “There are guys that are better than him at starting the race, but he’s a better finisher. We control the way we finish. How we finish is up to us. I feel good about where our kids are.”
This week’s opponent won’t be someone to take lightly, Wattigny said. Like every other team in the district, the Tigers seem to be getting better.
“That’s good,” he said. “You like to play teams that push you to the wire, that are going to play four quarters, at least me as a competitor, I would want to. I think our kids are no different. When you get a running clock, you pull your starters out, and then now you’re playing your backups, your J.V. players. Our starters don’t want that to be the case, so I think the kids just enjoy competing, and I’m glad that our district’s getting better. That’s good.”
Offensively the Tigers have two quarterbacks, one left-handed and one right-handed.
“They’re going to just try to get the ball in space,” Wattigny said. “They’ve got some good receivers. They’re going to probably test our speed and test our ability to make tackles in the open field. If I was them, that’s what I would do. We’ve been pretty successful in stopping the run all year, even against De La Salle for the most part, so I would think that’s going to be their M.O.”
Defensively he expects Jeanerette to want to slow down the Panthers with a bend-don’t-break philosophy. CHS struggled in the red zone the first four weeks, not executing to finish drives, the coach said.
“We’re going to try to limit their possessions by controlling the clock, but at the same time we need to score too,” he said. “You can’t eat up six, seven minutes and not score.”
The last couple of weeks the team has done a good job of finishing drives. Part of that has been procedural things, eliminating false starts and illegal shifts, and not blocking an assignment correctly.
“You do well things you’re accustomed to doing,” he said. “I think the best way to put it would be the more you get into that area, the more comfortable you are in scoring when you score. It’s like building that confidence. I think our confidence got shot when we got into that area because we weren’t scoring.”
Another thing is that the previous year the Panthers had players like Trey Amos who, when they got into the open field would run away from people. This year, explosive plays are only 15 or 16 yards instead of 50 or 60.
“We’ve been preaching to our guys about finishing runs, lowering your shoulder, making one cut and getting vertical,” he said. “We have kids I think that are capable of running away from people, too. We want to go on long drives, but if you go on a three play drive and score from 80 yards, that’s OK too.”
Wattigny expects a good test and a good matchup with the Tigers.
“It’ll be a good night for us,” he said. “It’s senior night, so I’m excited.”