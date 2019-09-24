OPELOUSAS — Madison Bienvenu had 13 kills , 13 digs, two assists and an ace as Catholic High swept Westminster Christian Academy 25-18, 25-20, 25-14 Tuesday in a non-district match.
Abigail Richthofen added 12 kills, 11 digs and two aces for the Lady Panthers while Sydnee Raheem added six kills, a bloock, two digs and an assist and Anna Angelle had 21 assists and Allyson Baquet finished with 12 digs and four aces in the win.
Individual statistics for WCA were not available.
With the win CHS improves to 19-3 overall and plays host to Tuerlings Catholic today.
Highland Baptist 3, Church Point 0
CHURCH POINT — Jasey Roy had eight kills and eight blocks as Highland Baptist swept past Church Point 25-10, 25-15, 25-11 Tuesday in a non-district match.
Marin Barras finished with six kills and two blocks; Mia Mitchell had seven kills and 13 digs; Bri Sensley had 19 assists, eight digs and two aces; Cassi Boudreaux finished with dix digs; IsaBella Breaux had six digs and two aces; Natalie Broussard had four blocks, two kills and four digs; Molly Touchet had six digs, three assists, an ace and a blocks and Camille Turner finished with two kills and a dig.
Individual statistics for Church Point were not available.
HBCS improves to 10-4 overall and travels to Southside High Thursday.
Lafayette 3, Delcambre 1
DELCAMBRE — Kaylin Scott and Gracie Bowen each had five kills for Delcambre but it was Lafayette High that came away with the 25-22, 20-25, 11-25, 21-25 win over the Lady Panthers Tuesday.
Emilie Armentor had a block for Delcambre while Alyssa Clement had 24 digs; Lauren Dooley had 19 digs and Baliegh Trahan finished with 19 digs as well.
Trahan also had 21 assists in the loss.
Delcambre fell to 3-10 overall and the Lady Panthers return to action today against Carencro.
AES 3, ESA 1
YOUNGSVILLE — Maggie Shuffler had seven kills but it wasn’t enough as Ascension Episcopal beat ESA 13-25, 25-21, 16-25, 19-25 Tuesday in a non-district match.
Peyton Stokley had 12 kills, nine assists, an ace, a block and 18 digs for the Lady Falcons and Graycee Cline had 12 assists and an ace in the loss.
ESA fell to 11-5 overall and plas host to Centerville Thursday.