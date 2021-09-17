Catholic High has sights set on upset of Class 5A Wolves

Catholic High is gunning for what most would consider to be an upset Friday when the 2-0 Panthers travel to Covington to tangle with Class 5A St. Paul’s.
The Wolves were a 4-4 team that lost in the first round of the Division I playoffs last year to Jesuit. Last week, St. Paul’s lost its first game of the year 41-2 to a powerful Zachary squad.
“They’re big and physical,” Waittgny said. “We’re used to that, though. We scrimmaged Avoyelles, which had a 6-foot-2, 265-pound fullback and a 6-foot-7, 410-pound tackle. You don’t see many like that.”
St. Paul’s returns five starters on offense and nine on defense from a 2020 group that did a nice job of shutting down a high-powered Destrehan offense in a 22-14 win. The Wolves are massive along the offensive and defensive lines. On offense, 6-foot-6, 280-pound Hayes Creel leads a line that’s smallest starter weighs 230 lbs.
On defense, the Wolves returned all four starters on the line, which includes Preston Hickey (6-2, 275), Thomas Rushing (6-2, 275), Aiden Richards (6-2, 260) and Jake Satches (5-10, 225). Kenny Sears (6-0, 220) is a standout linebacker who recorded 62 tackles and rushed for nine touchdowns at fullback.
“They play good football,” Wattigny said. “Coach Kenny Sears graduated from Holy Cross, as did I. He’s been at the helm a long time. This will give our kids the opportunity to face some really tough competition. St. Paul’s has been a perennial power program a long time, and they play in one of the state’s better 5A districts.”
Following this week, the Panthers open District 7-2A play against Delcambre, Ascension Episcopal and Loreauville before stepping out of league action once more when Notre Dame comes to town October 22.
“With the way our district is set up with six teams, you have to be strategic with scheduling,” Wattigny said. “Especially with us being on the select side. A game against a 5A opponent greatly helps with power points.
“There are so few teams in the select playoff bracket that you want to be seeded in the top four. That puts you in the driver’s seat in the playoffs. Otherwise, you get one home game and then you’re on the road.”
Wattingy laid out three criteria that his team must meet to secure a victory Friday.
“We have to be laser focused at practice,” he said. “Then we have to match their physicality, as well as play disciplined football. We can’t do two of three. We have to do all three or it could be a long night. If we do all three, I like our chances. I’m excited about our chance to see something at a big school that our guys aren’t used to seeing. I feel like we’re ready for the challenge.”