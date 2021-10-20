Catholic High found way to get ball into end zone, end skid

Catholic High School found a way to punch the ball into the end zone against West St. Mary on Friday, perhaps restoring some confidence along the way in earning a 14-12 District 7-2A win, coach Scott Wattigny said.
The Panthers still struggled with an early turnover and a couple of penalties that extended a West St. Mary drive in the first quarter, where CHS did not have much time of possession with one very short drive before the Wolfpack moved the ball downfield for a score.
Catholic High got its offense going after that with a couple of big plays and then found ways to score, as well as stopping a 2-point conversion and playing better defense, he said. Field position also played a role in the win.
"It was good that when we went up in the lead that we felt comfortable in that situation as the game progressed," Wattigny said. "But we've got to get better. We just constantly keep doing the same things each week. We're giving teams opportunities that we don't need to give them due to ball security, lack of ball security, and penalties, untimely penalties in wrong situations and costly turnovers in situations that we can't afford. The day we stop doing that we'll be a really good football team."
The coaches are working on ball security at practice with gadgets to try to punch the ball out.
"We're not being stopped as much as we're stopping ourselves," Wattigny said. "We've been working on it. People might not think that, but we've been working on it. It's been something that we addressed back in the springtime and all summer."
The team also works in practice on stressing getting into the end zone every time an offensive player touches the football, no matter how far away they are.
"Winning's contagious, and so is losing," Wattigny said. "Not getting into the end zone is contagious as much as getting into the end zone is contagious. I think our guys know that we're a good footbal team and can be a good football team when we play the way that we're capable of, but when that negative thing takes place on the field, it's (a matter of) reaching down inside for that confidence."
On Friday, rather than letting a 12-0 deficit snowball as it had in three previous losses, CHS found a way to stay confident and get a win.
"It was real nice seeing our guys, as bad as the situation looked early on against West St. Mary, we found a way, bounced back, played some good football the next three quarters and ended up winning a 14-12 ballgame," Wattigny said. "It could've been a little bit more points we could've scored. I thought we missed some opportunities later in the game. But we just have to do a better job."
The Panthers have battled injuries with three of their top players — Marco Austin, KK Reno and Russell Lewis — missing significant time.
"They've been our guys since last year as juniors," Wattigny said. "I think not having them on the field against Delcambre and not finishing that game led to that sense of not being as confident in who we are and really the capabilities of everybody else."
Austin didn't play against WSM, and he and Lewis have been limited in practice. Every game Austin has played a full game, he's rushed for over 100 yards.
"Continuity is so important on an offensive side," Wattigny said. "The more that you do it, and the more that the guys that are out there doing it in practice and making it happen in the game breeds more success. I think for us, having those guys out there at practice, and getting that confidence Monday through Thursday and making it happen on Friday."
The players also must take ownership of how they're playing he said. If the Panthers get back to playing they way they did at the start of the year against Vermilion Catholic and St. Paul's, they'll be in position to make a run, the coach said.
"I've been a part of bad teams. This is not a bad football team. We're just not playing great football right now," Wattigny said.