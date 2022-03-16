Catholic High School dropped a 7-3 decision to Notre Dame on Tuesday in a non-district baseball game in Crowley.
The Panthers, 4-8, jumped out to a 2-1 lead after one inning and led 3-1 after two but went scoreless over the next five frames while the homestanding Pios surged ahead with four runs in the third and two in the sixth.
Phillip Sigue took the loss after allowing five earned runs on eight hits with a walk in two innings. Lane Fenske allowed two earned runs on two hits with a wlak and three strikeouts in three innings and Jack Chauvin threw one shutout inning, allowing one hit.
Ross Miller pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings in relief for the win, allowing one hit and striking out two. Starter Alex Stevens allowed three runs on three hits with five walks and two strikeouts.
Sigue went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Panthers. Lane Davis and Chauvin each went 1-for-3 with a run, and Chauvin also drew a walk. Trey Delahoussaye was 1-for-3 with an RBI and William Minvielle scored a run.
Aidan Mouton went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three RBIs and two runs for the Pios. Matt Bernard went 2-for-4 with a run, Alex Stevens was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run and Tripp Mixon went 2-for-3 with a double and a run.
St. Edmund 12, Catholic High 4
St. Edmund scored in five of six innings at bat to beat Catholic High in Eunice on March 10.
The Blue Jays led 3-0 after one inning. After CHS tied the score in the top of the third, St. Ed’s scored two runs in the bottom of the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth while holding CHS to a single run in the sixth.
Lane Davis took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. Landon Courville gave up four runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts, and Phillip Sigue allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts. One run for each CHS pitcher was unearned.
Daven Benoit pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Three of the runs were unearned. Justin Landry allowed one hit and struck out two in 1 2/3 shutout innings.
JohnDavid Hidalgo doubled, drove in two runs and scored one for the Panthers. Josh Cooper doubled and drove in a run and Zachery Napier went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
D Benoit was 3-for-4 for the Blue Jays with two RBIs. Jay Lavergne was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs; Luke Vidrine went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs; Landry and Garrett Dubois each had a hit and scored twice; and Braxton Luguette went 1-fo-3 with an RBI and a run.
Catholic High 8, Port Barre 3
The Panthers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a home win over Port Barre on March 9.
Each team scored one run in the first inning and the Red Devils went up 3-2 in the fourth before CHS exploded in the sixth for the win.
Lane Fenske pitched three shutout innings to earn the win in relief, allowing one hit, walking one and striking out six. Starter Noah Broussard allowed three runs, only one earned, on three hits and three walks while striking out one in four innings.
Owen Panthieux allowed six runs, four earned, on two hits with six walks and nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss. G Davis allowed two runs, both unearned on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning.
Zachery Napier led CHS with a double and two runs. Trey Delahoussaye had a hit and two RBIs, Landon Courville had a run and an RBI, Noah Broussard had a hit and Jack Chauvin, JohnDavid Hidalgo, Gavin Roy and John Terradot each scored a run.
For Port Barre, Davis went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run, Panthieux doubled and Evan Hotten had a hit and an RBI.
North Vermilion 7, Catholic High 3
North Vermilion built a 5-1 lead through two innings and limited Catholic High to two hits on the way to a non-district win at CHS on March 7.
CHS scored single runs in the second, third and seventh innings.
Zachery Napier took the loss after allowing four earned runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Five other players pitched for the Panthers with Landon Courville striking out three batters in 1 1/3 innings.
Allen Johnson picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings. Landon Duhon allowed one unearned run on a walk with a strikeout in one inning.
Gunnar Brown doubled and drove in a run for the Panthers. Trey Delahoussahe had Catholic High’s only other hit. Zachery Napier had an RBI, and Jack Chauvin, Noah Broussard and William Minvielle each scored a run.
Camden Breaux went 4-for-4 with three runs. Tyson LeBlanc was 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run; Lane Patin went 2-for-5 with a run; Dylan Naquin tripled and drove in a run; and Brandt Fontenot went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run.
Catholic High 10, E.D. White 8
In the third game of a three-game set, Catholic High scored three runs in the top of the seventh to earn the win in Thibodaux on March 5.
William Minvielle pitched 1 1/3 innings of shutout ball to earn the win, allowing one walk and striking out one. Lane Fenske got the start, giving up three runs on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. Lane Courville gave up three runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout in 1 2/3 innings, followed by Minvielle’s 1 1/3 innings. Lane Davis faced one hitter and Jack Chauvin pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
Owen Thibodaux took the loss after giving up four runs, only one earned, on two hits with five walks and five strikeouts in four innings. Four other players pitched for EDW.
JohnDavid Hidalgo went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run for the Panthers and Gunnar Brown went 1-for-2 with a double and a run. Zachery Napier was 1-for-1 with three walks, an RBI and two runs, Phillip Sigue had a hit, a walk and an RBI and Gavin Roy scored three runs.
Thibodaux went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for the Cardinals. Ethan Lee went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, Noah Benoit was 2-for-4, Matthew Melancon had a hit and scored twice, Charlie Hunt had a hit and scored a run and Dylan Fabregas went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and and a run.
E.D. White 4, Catholic High 1
In the early game on March 5, E.D. White scored three runs in the second inning and held Catholic High to a single run in the fifth.
Noah Broussard went the distance on the hill for the Panthers, allowing four earned runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Collin Gravois got the win, allowing one run on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Will Gravois closed the game, allowing one hit and striking out one in 1 2/3 innings.
Each team had six hits. Trey Delahoussaye led CHS with two singles and an RBI. William Minvielle and Zachery Napier each doubled, with Minvielle also scoring a run. Broussard and JohnDavid Hidalgo also had hits.
Charlie Hunt had a hit and an RBI, Phillip Hillman had a hit and two RBIs and Brendan Gaubert, Luke Falgoust and Peyton Mcgoey each had a hit and scored a run.
E.D. White 7, Catholic High 5
In the first game of the series on March 4, E.D. White scored three runs in the fifth inning and held on after CHS trimmed two runs off the Cardinals’ 7-3 lead in the sixth.
Zachery Napier took the loss for CHS, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits with four walks and a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings. Phillip Sigue allowed three runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
Brendan Gaubert earned the win, allowing five runs, two earned, on seven hits with two strikeouts in six innings. Will Gravois allowed two hits and struck out one in one inning.
At the plate, JohnDavid Hidalgo was 2-for-e with a double, an RBI and two runs for CHS. Lane Fenske went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, Trey Delahoussaye had a hit and drove in two runs, Jack Chauvin had a hit and an RBI and Napier had a hit and scored a run. Lane Davis and Noah Broussard also had hits and William Minvielle scored a run.
For the Cardinals, Dylan Fabregas went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Will Gravois was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs, Luke Falgoust had a hit and an RBI and Ethan Lee scored three runs.