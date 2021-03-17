Catholic High falls to Notre Dame after weekend win against OCS

Coming off a 1-1 performance over the weekend, Catholic High returned to the baseball diamond Tuesday with a game against longtime nemesis Notre Dame.
The Pios, a perennial Division IV state playoff power, struck for six runs in the third inning to erase a 2-1 CHS lead and went on to claim a 10-4 non-district win Tuesday.
Notre Dame finished with 10 runs on 10 hits against CHS, which finished with four runs on seven hits. The Panthers also committed two errors.
Willie Regard and Seagan Segura had doubles for the Panthers. Segura finished with two hits while Regard and Nick Boutte each had two hits and an RBI.
Zack Napier took the loss for CHS. He started and went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs, only two earned, on six hits.
Segura and Zack Farris also pitched for Catholic High.
Catholic High 13, Ouachita Christian 6
Segan Segura had four hits, including a double, and three RBIs as Catholic High beat Ouachita Christian Saturday at the Eunice High Tournament.
Nick Boutte finished with three hits and two RBIs and John Cole Broussard had three hits and two RBIs as CHS scored eight runs in the third inning to blow open the game. The Panthers scored in every inning but one.
Robert Minvielle got the win as he allowed six runs, four earned, on nine hits in six innings.
Napier pitched an inning of scoreless, hitless relief for CHS.