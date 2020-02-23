For the second straight year, Newman beat Catholic High in the semifinals.
And it was just as bitter this time around as it was last season.
“Pretty much,” CHS boys soccer coach Troy Arceneaux said after the 3-2 loss in the Division IV semifinals.
“I’m highly proud of my boys. They fought all season long. We had ups and downs all season long and each time they found a way to bounced back.
“A little more time on the clock and we were coming back again.
“We turned off for a couple of minutes, they got a good goal in. It’s hard to get your players refocused after they’ve turned off. Towards the end of the game, they got refocused. They fought hard in the second half to make it a good game again.”
Down 1-0 in the second half, Catholic High tied the game at 1-1 but a couple of second half goals from the Greenies, including a questionable call that led to a penalty kick goal in stoppage time, proved to be the difference as Newman advances to the Division IV finals next week in Hammond.
“Hat’s off to them,” Arceneaux said. “We had their backs against the wall and we turned off a little bit and they got a goal.
“Some calls could have gone better. I thought there were some challenges that the refs just completely missed. That’s unfortunate because both teams had to play with the refs calls.”
Catholic Hight got goals from CJ Gonsoulin and Mikey Pope gave the Panthers a chance but it wasn’t enough for the No. 2 seed against the No. 3 seed Greenies.
Now the Panthers look to rebuild for another run next year.
“We just have to trust the process,” Arcenaux said.
“We rebuilt last year for this year. Now we’ll rebuild this year for next year.”