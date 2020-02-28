BATON ROUGE — The Catholic High Lady Panthers played No. 3 seed Episcopal High tough, but in the end, it was the Lady Knights that advanced to the Division III semifinals with a 61-26 win over CHS.
Izzy Besselman had a game-high 29 points, three more than the entire Catholic High team, and Jewel Jones added 19 points as Episocpal jumped out to a 22-2 first quarter lead and pulled away from there to advance to play the winner of Lafayette Christian and Menard in the semifinals next week.
Episcopal held leads of 39-7 at halftime and 52-18 at the end of the third quarter of the quarterfinal contest.
Madison Bienvenu led Catholic High with 7 points while Lauren Bonin added 6 points for the Lady Panthers.
CHS, which was the sidxth seed in the playoffs, finished their season with a 17-9 record.
Doyle 88, Franklin 49
DOYLE — The No. 1 seed Doyle Lady Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A playoffs with an 88-49 win over No. 8 seed Franklin Senior High Thursday night.
With the win, Doyle advances to the Ladies Top 28 Tournament at Burton Coliseum next week and will play No. 4 seed Lake Arthur, a 74-66 winner over Amite in the other quarterfinal,2 in the semifinals.
Individual statistics on the game were not immediately available and will be reported when received.
With the win, Doyle improves to 30-2 overall while Franklin finished its season with a 28-7 record, the most successful season since 2006-7, when Franklin advanced to the semifinals in Class 3A.
Cedar Creek 51,
Highland Baptist 44
RUSTON — The Highland Baptist Lady Bears’ quest to make the semifinals in Division IV fell short Thursday night as No. 4 seed Cedar Creek took a first half lead and held off a second half rally from HBCS to beat the Lady Bears 51-44 in the quarterfinals.
“We dug ourselves a hole in the first half and came back strong in the second half and got to within three points of the lead at one point, but we had to foul them late and they were able to hold on to the lead,” HBCS coach Carole Sensley said after the game.
“We outscored threm in the third and fourth quarters but falling behind early proved to be a little too much for us.”
With the win, Cedar Creek will play No. 1 seed Ouachita Chrisiian in the semifinals while Highland Baptist’s magical run this season ends at 30-5.
“The kids handled the pressure and being on the road well,” Sensley said. “We just fell short.
“We had a great year and I’m proud of what they did.”