Catholic High, ESA lone remaining local teams in playoffs

The Teche Area sent eight teams to the playoffs this season, but only two teams remain to play in the quarterfinals today.
For Catholic High, which entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in Division IV girls’ play, today’s game will be their first away game of the playoffs. The Lady Panthers defeated No. 16 seed Dunham 5-2 at home, but an upset win by No. 9 Louise McGehee means that the quarterfinal game will be played at Pan American Stadium in New Orleans. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m.
Catholic High comes into the game as the obvious favorites, but Louise McGehee finished its season with a 12-6-2 record, proving they are not a team to underestimate.
A win for Catholic High would see them face either No. 4 seed Ouachita Christian or No. 5 seed Pope John Paul II in the semifinals.
No. 11 seed ESA remains in the playoffs following an 2-1 upset victory over No. 6 seed Episcopal. Despite coming up with a big underdog victory, their quarterfinal opponent, No. 19 seed Metairie Park Country Day, also upset their second round opposition and won home field advantage for the next round. Kickoff will be at Metairie Park Country Day at 4 p.m.
The Lady Falcons will need to continue their string of impressive road performances if they want to make it to the quarterfinals, but they have proven repeatedly this season that they are capable of beating anyone in Division IV if they have a full roster available.
Should ESA win, they will face either No. 2 seed Isidore Newman or No. 7 seed Academy of the Sacred Heart New Orleans.