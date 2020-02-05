The Catholic High Lady Panthers and the ESA Lady Falcons lead the Teche Area in to the LHSAA Division IV Girls’ Soccer Playoffs as the brackets were released Tuesday.
CHS finished as the No. 6 seed in Division IV and ESA was the No. 8 seed in Division IV.
As with all top eight seeds, the two received a first-round bye as they wait for their respective opponents to play their first-round matches.
Catholic High will play the winner of the 11/22 contest between St. Charles Catholic and Covenant Christian.
Those two teams are slated to meet Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Charles.
CHS head girls’ soccer coach Stefan Norris said that any second round match was still up the in the air but that it had to be played either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
As for his Lady Panthers getting in the playoffs, Norris was happy.
“We’re in,” Norris said. “We can breather easily now. We clinched a spot and everyone can take a sigh of relief,”
Going in as the sixth seed was not something that he would have been happy with earlier this season.
“If you tole me about a month ago that we were going in as the sixth-seed I wouldn’t have been happy knowing the kind of team and the kind of players that we have,” Norris said. “We were undeafeated in district and we were undefeated in our Division, which means the only losses we had to were to Class 4A and 5A teams.
“Now, the sixth seed is okay. It’s decent and we;ll take it.”
District rival ESA finished as the eighth seed in Division IV and the Lady Falcons will play the winner of the first round contest between 9th seed McGehee and 24th seed Runnels Academy.
As of press time, no date had been set for the first round playoff game.
Also in Division IV, the Highland Baptist Lady Bears, in only their first season of varsity play, finished as the 21st seed and will travel to No. 12 seed Ascension Episcopal Thursday as 6 p.m. at Ascension Episcopal according to HBCS athletic director Rick Hutson.
Hutson said that there was a rumor going around that the game was going to be played at the Youngsville Sports Complex but he quickly debunked that rumor and announced that the game would be at AES.
The winner of the HBCS/AES contest will face No. 5 seed Grace Christian of Alexandria in the second round.
The only other Teche Area team to make the playoffs was Erath as the Lady Bobcats finished as the 17th seed in Division III and will travel to 16th seed Lutcher for its first round contest, with the winner facing top-seed Loyola Prep in the second round.
For Norris, this season has been more succesful for CHS than recent seasons.
“I think that main difference is that his year we’ve been winning the close games within your division,” Norris said. “The last couple of years, for whatever reason, we didn’t pull those games out.
“This year, we went 12-0 in our division. Again, it comes down to finishing those 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 games, one goal games.
“Truthfull, outside of one bad Saturday in a tournament, I think this is about as best a result as we could hope for.”
Norris added that if things can be worked out, Monday would be the ideal day to play jost to the second round game but that all depended on when he could get with the first-round winning coach and work out the details of the second round game.
The finals in all Divisions are set for Feb. 26-29 at Strawberry Stadium on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.