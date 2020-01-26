While it’s accepted in soccer, it’s still not the most preferred of outcomes.....especially in district play.
But that’s what everyone involved with had to accept as long-time rivals Catholic High and ESA battled to a 1-1 draw in their Division IV, District 4 contest Saturday at CHS.
The tie left ESA one step closer to claiming the district title and left Catholic High with a bit of an even more uphill climb for the title.
“It is what it is,” CHS boys soccer coach Troy Arceneaux said. “The boys came out and played the strategy that we talked about. Strategy that we have been building all year long.
“Learning something from each game and taking those elements that we have learned from those games and applying them to the remainder of our season.
“This was another piece of the puzzle. I think the boys had a lot of emotions playing against our former coach, Coach Adam (Glover). And it was out of respect that the boys wanted to show him what they learned from him. Putting our game plan together, I thought we executed it well, we just weren’t patient enough and delivered some balls that we could have held on to and scored some more goals.
“I think that it’s coming but the big picture is playoffs and that’s where everything we learned in the previous games is all going to come together.”
Jason Van Duzee scored Catholic High’s only goal as the Panthers moved to 5-6-5 overall and 2-0-2 in district heading into Tuesday’s non-district home match against North Vermilion.
In last week’s power rankings, Catholic High was fourth and ESA sixth with just over a week remaining in the regular season.
As for ESA, it was hard fought tie and Glover was pleased that his new school went on the road for a district game and came away with a tie.
“We came here with a game plan of not losing the game,” Glover said. “If we tied the game, it would put us in good stead to win the district. Obviously our first goal is district and then get into the top four in the power rankings which would put us at home all the way through the semifinals and if we can get into the top two, then we would be at home all the way through the finals.
“We just have to get the job done in our last two games against Opelousas Catholic and LCA and the district championship is ours.”
Ben Bordes scored the only goal for ESA, it was his fourth goal in the last five games. The Falcons improved to 6-4-3 overall and 4-0-1 in district.
Taking over a new team this year, Glover is thrilled with how the team has accepted him and his coaching after many ESA spent many years under J.B Brunet.
“Obviously taking over a team that JB has coached for many years, I knew coming in that they graduated many star players but there are still 15-20 great soccer players there and you ask them to do a job and they do it,” Glover said. “Going into a new season with a new coach and sometimes players can question you.
“These players have not questioned anything I’ve asked them to do.”
As the season winds down, Glover would like to be a higher seed when the playoffs roll around.
“By the end of the season we should have 18-19 games played and you can’t ask for much more,” he said. “We’ll just have to see where we are when the season ends.”
ESA returns to action Tuesday at Lafayette Christian.