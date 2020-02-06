Three Teche Area boys’ soccer teams had their season’s extended Wednesday when the LHSAA released the brackets for the 2020 boys soccer playoffs.
Catholic High, ESA and Westgate all made the postseason this year with CHS and ESA getting top eight seeds and first-round byes and Westgate finishing as the 17th seed, just missing out on a first round home playoff game.
Catholic High is the highest seed in the area as the Panthers finished as the No. 2 seed in Division IV, the highest seed for CHS since the Panthers were the top-seed in the 2016 playoffs.
CHS will play host to the winner of the 15/18 contest between Northlake Christian and Calvary Baptist in the second round.
All first round games must be played by Saturday and all second round games must be played by Wednesday.
ESA, which won the Division IV state championship two years ago and reached the semifinals last year, finished as the No. 5 seed in Division IV and will play the winner of the 12/21 contest between St. Frederick and Covenant Christian in the second round.
In Division II, Westgate High will hit the road in the first round to play at Belle Chasse Friday at 6 p.m. in the first round and the winner of the game will face top-seeded Holy Cross in the second round.
New Iberia Senior High, St. Martinville and Erath did not make the playoffs this season.
The LHSAA state tournament finals are set for Feb. 26-29 at Strawberry Stadium at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
When the dates and times of the second round games are announced, they will be reported by The Daily Iberian.