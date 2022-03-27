When Loreauville defeated Catholic High 20-4 earlier in the softball season, it was further proof that the Lady Panthers were struggling to find their rhythm and consistency.
On Thursday, with an almost fully healed roster and momentum on their side, Catholic High emerged victorious after a three-hour-long slugfest that tested the limits of what both teams were capable of.
Catholic High head coach Nelda Pontiff said that Loreauville came into the game with a cocky attitude, but her team was ready to come away with an upset.
“(Loreauville) came in thinking that they were going to walk all over us,” she said. “It was a great game, hats off to them because they’re a competitive team, but I’m glad that it went the way that it did. You should never go into a game with the mindset that you have (your opponent) beat. They put their pants on just like us and we just showed up today.”
Pontiff credits the improved performances of the last week to the return of many crucial players who have been sidelined with injuries.
“I knew that once we got all of our injured players back that we would come in with a different mindset and they turned it up today,” Pontiff said. “We worked hard for this.”
One player whose absence was noticed the most was Braye Bernard, who had missed multiple games with a knee injury. Bernard returned to the Lady Panthers with a vengeance, scoring a run and driving in six to give Catholic High the edge. Pontiff said that she never had any doubts that Bernard would return with the same energy that she had before her injury.
“She did amazing just like I knew she would,” the coach said. “When they come back from an injury, I always worry if they are going to play timid. She’s doing her therapy and her spiritual leadership, so she’s doing her job and I couldn't be more proud of her. She came in clutch tonight for sure.”
Another star performer was sophomore pitcher Mia Poirier, who finished the game with 78 strikes in 148 pitches thrown. Poirier started the game well, but struggled in the middle innings and was replaced by Emma Hamner. With the lead slipping away, Poirier was brought back in to finish the game, something Pontiff said can be hard for many pitchers to handle.
“It takes a lot for a pitcher to come out of the game and then return,” Pontiff explained. “She was our flex, we didn’t even let her hit because she has been struggling at bat, but she came back and held her own on that mound. I couldn’t be more proud of her. Both of the pitchers are very young, our other one is a freshman, Mia is a sophomore, so we have a few more years to groom them and I can’t wait to see what she’ll look like as a senior.”
Loreauville’s Alyssa Soileau threw 31 strikes in 59 pitches with two strikeouts. Sadi Landry (24 strikes in 44 pitches, two strikeouts) and Bella Smith (38 strikes in 70 pitches, three strikeouts) also made an appearance at the mound. Lexi Mclin led the scoring for the Lady Tigers with two runs and two RBIs. Anna Broomer (two runs) and Kameryn Champagne (two runs, one RBI) also contributed to Loreauville’s score.
Catholic High moved to 7-16 as district play is heating up. The Lady Panthers will travel to Jeanerette for their next district contest on Monday.