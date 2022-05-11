The Catholic High and Loreauville baseball teams have been honored on the District 7-2A All-District First Team following strong performances all season.
Catholic High
The Panthers finished the regular season with an 11-15 (4-2) record and entered the Division III playoffs as the No. 12 seed. The Panthers traveled to face No. 5 seed Episcopal, where they lost 4-2 in their first contest and 6-2 in the second.
Delcambre
Delcambre finished the regular season with a 9-18 (2-4) record. Entering the playoffs as the No. 25 seed, the Panthers traveled to face No. 8 seed Mangham in the first round, where they lost 10-0 in five innings.
Loreauville
Loreauville finished the regular season with a 16-11 (5-1) record and entered the Class 2A playoffs as the No. 6 seed. After defeating No. 27 seed Lake Arthur 10-0 in the first round, the Tigers advanced to host No. 11 seed Doyle in the second round of the playoffs. After losing 8-2 in the first game, the Tigers were eliminated from the playoffs following a 4-0 loss in the second contest.
District 7-2A All-District
First Team
• Coach of the Year- Lonny Landry, AES
• MVP- Barrett Hebert, AES
• P- Joseph Rice, AES, Jr.
• Zachary Napier, CHNI, Sr.
• Garrett Blanchard, LHS Jr.
• Riley Marcotte, LHS, Jr.
• C- Andrew Lee, AES, Sr.
• 1B- Barrett Hebert, AES, Jr.
• 2B- Liam Curry, AES, Sr.
• 3B- Carter Breaux, AES, Sr.
• SS- Trevor Dooley, LHS, So.
• OF- Noah Broussard, CHNI, Sr.
• Blaise Blancher, AES, Jr.
• Logan Overton, AES, Sr.
• U- Trey Delahoussaye, CHNI, Sr.
• Austin Mills, AES, Jr.
• Whitney Boudreaux, LHS, Sr.
• Hayden Blanchard, HC, Jr.
• Parker LeBlanc, DHS, Jr.
Second Team
• P- Landon Courville, CHNI, So.
• Jorge Pertuit, HC, 8th Gr
• Andrew Berard, LHS, Jr.
• Hayden Cormier, AES, Sr.
• C- Bronson Louviere, LHS, Sr.
• 1B- Deven Verret, LHS, Jr.
• 2B- Josh Cooper, CHNI, Sr.
• 3B- Kalen Hill, WSM, So.
• SS- JD Hidalgo, CHNI, Fr.
• OF- Jack Chauvin, CHNI, Jr.
• Bryce Hebert, WSM, Jr.
• Trevor Viator, DHS, Jr.
• Utility- Ethan Callier, AES, Sr.
• Peyton Woodring, AES, Jr.
• Carl Madison, FHS, Fr.
• Amon Butler, FHS, Jr.
• Jahari Williams, LHS, Sr.
• Dewarn Edmonds, WSM, So.
• Jaxon Wiggins, DHS, Jr.
• Rogan Sonnier, DHS, Sr.
• Blake Alleman, HC, Sr.
• Henry Pertuit, HC, Fr.
Honorable Mention
Franklin: Jamaree Washington, Dalen Edwards, Brock Mello
Delcambre: Andre Saunier, Cullen Landry, Zeb Falgout
Loreauville: Cole Broome, Kain Olivier, John Munnerlyn
Catholic: Lane Davis, Phillip Sigue, Lane Fenske, Will Minvielle, Gunnar Brown