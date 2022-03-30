JEANERETTE — It went about as expected when a perennial playoff team takes on a team that is young and struggling.
The Catholic High Lady Panthers, fresh off a win over District 7-2A leader Loreauville a week ago, headed to Jeanerette High Monday for another district contest before playing host to Delcambre Tuesday and Franklin Thursday as the season starts winding down to the final week next week.
While the Lady Panthers have struggled this season, CHS appears to have weathered the storm and is trending up as the playoffs loom in a couple of weeks.
Jeanerette, on the other hand, has yet to win a game this season as the Lady Tigers have been pummeled by the opposition.
That continued Monday as CHS scored 16 runs in the first inning and pulled away from there for a 22-1 win to improve to 9-14 overall and 2-1 in district while Jeanerette fell to 0-6 and 0-4.
“We started off with the starters because we wanted to get on top early,” CHS coach Nelda Pontiff said. “From there we played all of our underclassmen and as you can see our underclassmen have a lot of potential.
“Girls who were scared and timid got to get a lot more plate appearances and I was plenty excited about that.”
Taking advantage of a lot of walks from Jeanerette’s pitcher, the Lady Panthers only needed a couple of hits to break out on top and score 16 runs in the first inning.
Then it fell to Mia Poirier, Rebecca Riley and the CHS defense to shut down Jeanerette at the plate and the Lady Panthers allowed one hit and one run to the Lady Tigers.
“We had about five injured players at the beginning of the season and our starters didn’t get a chance to come out in the beginning of the season,” Pontiff said. “We played a lot of underclassmen and we struggled, just look at our record, but they got a lot of experience in that time and now our starters are all back from injury and we think that we are beginning to hit our stride at the right time.”
For Jeanerette, it was another game of a learning experience.
“We just keep improving with practice, practice and more practice,” Jeanerette coach Dedra Lewis said. “We just keep working hard and we’ll see where the season takes us.”
On a three-game winning streak, the Lady Panthers are battling for a playoff spot in Division IV and currently 11th in the power rankings.
With less than two weeks left in the season, CHS is battling to get into the top 8 for a first-round home playoff game.
“We’re forecasting the rest of the games we play, we’ll come up on top,” Pontiff said. “Then we’ll see where the playoffs take us.”