Catholic High, Centerville claim big district wins

BALDWIN — Catholic High quarterback KK Reno rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries to lead the Panthers to a 42-0, District 7-2A win Friday over West St. Mary.
Trace Williams added 54 yards and a TD on 11 runs and William Regard had six carries for 35 yards and a touchdown. CHS rushed for 257 yards on 41 carries with Marco Austin running for 30 yards and Cole Broussard adding 16.
The Panthers improved to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in district. WSM fell to 2-3 and 2-2.
Catholic High plays host to Houma Christian on Thursday in a district game that doubles as the Panthers’ homecoming game. WSM travels to Loreauville for a district outing.
Centerville 46, Covenant Christian 0
HOUMA — Travis Billiot rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, Morty Frederick had 85 yards and a TD and quarterback Nico Derouen completed his only pass for 91 yards and a touchdown to Ezra Armstrong as Centerville shut out Covenant Christian Friday in a District 8-A game.
Tyler Gunner added 69 yards and a TD on the ground for the Bulldogs, who rushed for 339 yards on 29 carries, averaging 11.7 yards per run as a team. Gunner averaged 9.9 per run, Frederick 14.2 per carry and Billiot 18.7 a carry.
Frederick also had 14 tackles. KeAndre Penns, Traveone Duaphine and Milton Schexnayder each had a sack and Kobe Randolph recovered a fumble for the Bulldogs.
CHS (4-1 overall, 2-0 district) plays host to Vermilion Catholic on Friday.