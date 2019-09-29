Catholic High blows past Delcambre for first win

DELCAMBRE — Trey Amos threw for three touchdowns passes as Catholic High ended a three-game losing skid with a 63-0 shutout District 7-2A win over Delcambre Friday for its first win of the season.
Amos threw touchdown passes of 22 and 36 yards to Trey Henry and 36 yards to K.K. Reno in the first half as the Panthers built a 56-0 halftime lead over Delcambre.
Reno rushed for three touchdowns and Henry added another touchdown run as CHS improved to 1-3 on the season and 1-0 in district.
Delcambre fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in district.
Rogan Saunier led DHS with 48 yards rushing as the home-standing Panthers were held to 125 yards total offense in the loss.
Catholic High travels to Ascension Episcopal Friday while Delcambre travels to Franklin.
Westgate 52, Tara 0
BATON ROUGE — After losing the season-opener to Lafayette Christian, the Westgate Tigers have rolled off three straight wins after beating Tara High 52-0 Friday in a non-district game.
It was the second time in three weeks that Westgate broke the 50-point mark, having beeaten Vandebilt Catholic 53-13 two weeks ago.
With the win, Westgate improves to 3-1 overall and the Tigers hit the road Friday as they travel to Denham Springs for another non-district game.
Tara fell to 0-4 on the season.
Individual statistics for the game were not submitted to The Daily Iberian.
Centerville 35, Ridgewood 0
METAIRIE — Tyler Gunner had 119 yards on only four carries and scored two touchdowns as Centerville rolled off 27 first-quarter points to take control and beat Ridgewood 35-0 Friday in a non-district game.
Gunner scored on runs of 20 and 43 yards in the opening quarter as Centerville rolled up 315 yards rushing against the Eagles (0-2).
Morty Frederick, Tim White and Trevor Johnson each scored a touchdown for Centerville, which improved to 4-0- overall for the third straight season.
The Bulldogs are home Friday against St. Martin’s Episcopal.
North Vermilion 34, Erath 27
LEROY — Down 27-14 in the fourth quarter, Erath rallied with two touchdowns to tie the game but Darius Gilliam’s touchdown late in the fourth quarter as the difference as Erath fell to North Vermilion 34-27 Friday in a non-district game.
Luke LeBlanc completed 8-of-17 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 73 yards and two more scores but the Bobcats fell to 2-2 on the season.
Jax Thibodeaux rushed for 64 yards and two scores for the Bobcats in the losing effort.
Erath returns to action Friday at Vermilion Catholic.
St. Martinville 28, Northside 0
LAFAYETTE — St. Martinville Senior High ended a two-game losing skid with a 28-0 non-district win over Northside Friday.
With the win, SMSH improves to 2-2 overall while Northside falls to 0-4.
Further information on the game was not immediately available.
St. Martinville plays host to Carencro Friday before opening District 6-3A play at home against Abbeville in two weeks.
Individual statistics were not submitted to The Daily Iberian.