Catholic High beats Highland

Aislynne Mitchell had the hat trick and two other players had two goals each as Catholic High beat Highland Baptist 9-1 Monday in a non-district game at CHS.
Anna Broussard had two goals and three assists and Kiera Green also had two goals for the Lady Panthers, who also got single goals from Ashlynne Broussard, who also finished with three assists and Gabriel Broussard as CHS improved to 9-3-1 headed into the Teurlings Catholic Tournament this weekend and the rest of district play starting Jan. 6 with a home game against Vermilion Catholic.
The Lady Panthers had also won three straight and eight of their last 10 matches and are currently 10th in the most recent LHSAA power rankings that were released Dec. 26.
It was not reported to The Daily Iberian who scored the lone goal for Highland Baptist, which fell to 5-3-2 overall ahead of the start of Division IV, District 3 play Thursday at home against Opelousas Catholic.
The Lady Bears were 16 th in the LHSAA Division IV power rankings that were released Dec. 26.
Also, in the most recent power rankings from the LHSAA, New Iberia Senior High was 36th in Division I; Westgate was 27th in Division II; Erath was 21st in Division III while St. Martinville was 33rd in Division III and ESA was eighth in Division IV.
The soccer season continues through the end of January with playoff pairings set for release the first week of February.
The soccer state championships will be held February 26th through the 29th at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.