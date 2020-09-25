Catholic High beats ESA and Westminster

OPELOUSAS — The Catholic High Lady Panthers beat Westminster Christian 3-1 in a volleyball match Thursday.
The Lady Panthers won 24-26, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18.
Sydnee Raheem led CHS with 15 kills, two blocks, five aces and six digs. Abigail Richthofen had 12 kills, six aces and eight digs. Hana Maturin had 12 kills, three blocks and eight digs; Holly Hebert had eight kills and 10 digs; Anna Angelle had 38 assists and eight digs; and Allyson Baquet had 22 digs and an assist.
CHS 3, ESA 1
The Lady Panthers won a non-district match with Episcopal of Acadiana 25-14, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Hana Maturin had 12 kills, a block, three aces and seven digs for CHS. Sydnee Raheem added 11 kills, two blocks, one ace and two digs; Holly Hebert had four kills, three aces, a block and 13 digs; Anna Angelle had 27 assists and 11 digs; and Allyson Baquet had 15 digs and an ace.
Catholic High is scheduled to play at Teurlings Catholic today.