After dropping three games to E.D. White over the weekend, Catholic High rebounded Tuesday with a 2-1 win over North Vermilion as Robert Minvielle scattered a run on five hits over seven innings and Chris Landry and Trey Delahoussaye each had RBIs as the Panthers improved to 5-5 overall headed into today against against Opelousas Catholic at Breaux Bridge as part of the Eunice High Tournament.
Nick Boutte, Avery Guidry, Kolbe Presley and Nick Borne each had hits in the win for the Panthers.
Individual statitstics for North Vermilion were not available.
New Iberia 8, Thibodaux 2
THIBODAUX — Cody Khammany had two hits, two RBIs and two runs as New Iberia Senior High beat Thibodaux 8-2 for its sixth win in its last seven games.
Chipper Menard had two hits and an RBI and Dylan Ruffin, Colby Khammany and Chad Boutte each had two hits for the Jackets.
Dustin Menard got the win and Chipper Menard pitched two innings and struck out six.
NISH returns to action Friday in Eunice against Kinder as part of the Eunice High Tournament.
Individual statistics for Thibodaux were not available.
NISH is now 8-2 overall.
New Iberia 11, Patterson 1
LAFAYETTE — Dustin Menard had three hits and an RBI and Chipper Menard had two hits and an RBI as New Iberia Senior High beat Patterson 11-1 Monday in a game shortened to six innings by the mercy rule.
Dylan Menard got the win for the Jackets as he allowed one run on one hit in five innings of work.
Cody Khammany had a hit and scored a run in the win for NISH.
Individual statistics for Patterson were not available.
Softball
New Iberia 3, Acadiana 2
Makenzie Broussard pitched five shutout innings in relief and had an RBI-single along with Trista Reagan as NISH beat Acadiana for the first time since 2014 3-2 in District 3-5A Tuesday.
With the win, NISH improved to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in district.
It was the first win in the last 11 games against Acadiana. The last time the Lady Jackets beat Acadiana was 3-2 on March 3, 2014.
NISH travels to Southside Thursday.
Church Point 10,
Highland Baptist 7
CHURCH POINT — Isabella Breaux had three hits and three RBIs but it wasn’t enough as Church Point beat Highland Baptist 10-7 Monday in a non-district game.
Ava Armentor had four hits and scored a run, Dusti Abshire had two hits and scored a run, Rylie Guthrie had two hits and scored two runs, Isabelle Breaux finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs and Marin Barras had two hits.
Highland played Lafayette Christian Tuesday and plays host to Houma Christian Thursday.