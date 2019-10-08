Catholic High back inTop 10, St. Martinville falls out

Thanks to a convincing 42-7 win over Ascension Episcopal last week, the Catholic High Panthers have moved back into the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Top 10 in Class 2A. CHS (2-3) has moved into 10th place with 30 points this week as Notre Dame still leads the Class 2A rankings with 120 points and all 10 first-place votes.
Newman is second with 108 points and Lafayette Christian is third with 98 points.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville, which lost to Carencro last week, fell out of the top 10 and into the also receiving votes catagory with nine points.
St. James leads the Class 3A poll with 115 points and five first-place votes while Sterlington is second with 114 points and the other five first-pplace votes.
Iota is third with 98 points.
In Class 5A, John Curtis leads the poll with 120 points and all 12 first-place votes.
Catholic High of Batopn Rouge is second with 105 points and Archbishop Rummel is third with 93 points as the Raiders moved up from fourth place last week.
In Class A, Calvary Baptist leads the poll with 117 points and seven first-place votes. Ascension Catholic is in second place with 109 points and two first-place votes.
There is a tie for third place between Vermilion Catholic and Oak Grove, each with 88 points while Souther Lab is in fifth place with 80 points and the remaining first-pplace vote.