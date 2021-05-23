Catholic High ahead of curve after first spring under coach

Last year, Catholic High head football coach Scott Wattigny came into his first year at CHS dealing with the effects of a pandemic that limited what he could introduce to his new team as he prepared for the 2020 football season.
Even with that, the Panthers managed to finish 5-3 in the regular season with a playoff win and came close to upsetting Newman and star quarterback Arch Manning in the quarterfinals.
And it could have been better.
“When you think about it, we lost three games by a total of 23 points,” Wattigny said. “A touchdown either way and 6-4 becomes 8-2 or 9-1, which is not bad considering all that we went through.”
A year later, with a full season of his offense and defense in place, Catholic High entered the two weeks of spring football in a better place to prepare for t he 2021 season.
“I thought that we had a good spring considering the circumstances with the weather and other issues with school that made us adjust practice,” Wattigny said. “Despite that, it was very productive. We’re a lot further along than we anticipated.
“We had goals that we wanted to accomplish on offense and defense and I feel that we accomplished them.”
Originally Catholic High was scheduled to play Erath in a spring game, but Wattigny said that EHS had a situation come up on their end that prevented them from playing.
“In the end, it just didn’t make sense to have a spring game with what was going on at Erath and here,” Wattigny said. “But I thought that we handled ourselves well in the spring.
“If there was one downside, it was that we didn’t have as much contact as I would have liked to had but at the same time, it was a positive because it helped reduce injuries, but even with that, we were more mentally focused and we picked up more concepts. Even our younger guys were more mentally focused and involved.”
As spring ends, Wattigny has a large number of returning players from last season. He has nine of his starting 11 on defense and seven of his starting 11 on offense back.
But there will be some changes for CHS football.
“We’re going to have more players going both ways than in the past,” Wattigny said. “A lot of that has to do with evaluating them.
“It’s hard to evaluate a kid in the summer time. I had nine seniors last year who played and nine more were brand new seniors who hadn’t played football. So they either didn’t know or had a limited idea of what’s going on. We were playing catch-up.
“Now I don’t feel that we are playing catch-up, I feel that we are ahead of the curve and that’s going to be good for us.”
There will be some changes in the CHS offensive look for 2021.
“When Brent (Indest) was here, he was a wing-T guy first and used the option as a complement to the wing-T,” Wattigny said. “We are going to be option first and wing-T complementary. So we’re flipping what was done in the past.
“Defensively, we’re still a 3-3 stack team. We’re keeping eight guys in the run but we can drop eight guys into pass defense as well. The biggest difference you’ll see from last year to this year is that were going to use more two-way players than in the past.
“We have 77 guys on the team right now and all of them have an offensive and a defensive position.
Summer workouts begin for Catholic High the first week of June with some 7-on-7 work scheduled with Loreauville and Highland Baptist and other teams scheduled.