Catchers top 2A teams; Landry named to 1st team

It was the year of the catcher in Class 2A.
Two junior catchers, Notre Dame’s senior Maci Bergeron and Rosepine’s Ethan Frey, received the top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State softball and baseball teams.
Bergeron, an LSU commitment, led the Lady Pioneers to their third straight Division III title by hitting 30 of the Lady Pioneers’ record-setting 95 home runs. She also hit .571 and had 78 RBIs.
Frey, also an LSU commitment, led the Eagles to their first title with a .446 average, nine home runs, 45 RBIs and 32 runs scored.
For guiding their teams to their first state titles, Many softball coach Keaton Booker and Rosepine baseball coach Jeff Smith claimed the LSWA’s 2A Coaches of the Year honors.
Booker took as Many’s coach months before the season began and led the Lady Tigers to a 33-5 record. Smith won the first LHSAA title in his 23-year career at his alma mater as Eagles finished 29-5.
Loreauville High School senior first baseman and pitcher Kate Landry was a first-team selection and Catholic High School’s Laurie Badeaux was an honoravle mention to the softball squad. Landry hit .565 with 11 home runs, 19 doubles, one triple and 49 RBIs.
Joining Bergeron on the Class 2A team are Notre Dame teammates Abigail Savoy and Corine Poncho. Notre Dame baseball players William Vice, Dom Thibodeaux and Ethan Menard made the Class 2A baseball team after the Pioneers also won the Division III baseball title.
Rosepine was also represented on the 2A baseball team by Jake Smith and Grant Ducote. Many’s Tia Holmes and Camryn Ford made the 2A softball team for the Lady Tigers.
Earning honorable mentions for softball were Laurie Badeaux of Catholic High School and Alyssa Soileau of Loreauville.
Loreauville’s Riley Marcotte was an honorable mention on the 2A baseball team.