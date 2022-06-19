Each year, Casting for a Cause chooses one charity to benefit from a fishing tournament, and this year, Hero Hunts, a Maurice-based organization that works to reconnect military veterans with the outdoors, has been selected as the 2022 Casting for a Cause beneficiary.
The organization’s website lists the details of the tournament as, “The 2022 Casting for a Cause fishing tournament benefiting Hero Hunts, is a one of a kind saltwater fishing tournament being held at Don’s Boat Landing in Erath, Louisiana. The tournament begins at 12:01 am on June 23, 2022 with the final weigh-in at 12:00 pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022. There will be 4 fun filled days of fishing with great entertainment, silent auction throughout the event and a live auction on Sunday. Even if you’re not able to fish the tournament, please come enjoy the entertainment and support this great cause.”
Casting for a Cause was formed with the goal to “improve and maintain the financial strength of other essential charitable organizations” as well as serving as a way to give back to the outdoors community.
This year’s beneficiary, Hero Hunts, was established in 2013 as a voluntary nonprofit that “aids in the ability to provide hunting and fishing excursions to our veterans with a mission to reconnect service men and women with the wonders of the great outdoors.”
Anyone wishing to learn more about this event or become a sponsor can visit casting4acause.org or call (337) 937-5070.