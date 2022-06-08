Very few soccer fans would expect history to be made in South Louisiana, but that’s exactly what happened when the Louisiana Krewe hosted the Little Rock Rangers. Taking the field at only 14 years old, Carson Dwyer became one of the youngest players to ever play a competitive game in the United Soccer League.
Dwyer, who has been a long time fan of the Krewe, said that taking the field with his idols was a big step up, but the players made him feel at home.
“I’ve always made it to every Krewe game as a fan so I was very excited to be able to play with them,” he said. “I was nervous but the older players helped me relax by telling me the game is the same and to play simple.”
For Dwyer, taking the field with a professional team was the culmination of years of dedication and hard work. Beginning when he was just five years old, Dwyer has played soccer at the highest levels all around Louisiana.
Dwyer spent his first few seasons playing soccer in a recreational league in Youngsville before moving to the Dynamo Juniors to fill a spot on his cousin’s team. Despite being just 8 years old, Dwyer excelled in the U10 team, and has continued with the Dynamo ever since.
In addition to competing with the Dynamo, Dwyer also plays in the Olympic Development Program (ODP) and is in his first season of play in the Louisiana Total Development Program (LATDP).
Now entering his first year of high school at St. Thomas Moore, Dwyer is excited to continue growing athletically. In his first season with the LATDP, Dwyer said that he feels like he has already improved as a player and has gotten many new opportunities.
“TDP is the best thing that has helped me, the great coaching and regular training with some of the top players in the state make us better players,” he explained. In the past 12 months, I have become a much better player because of the training that TDP provides. TDP provides opportunities that I would have never gotten with normal club soccer. This past season I’ve been able to play teams such as Austin FC, Houston Dynamo, FC Dallas, Colorado Rapids, Sporting KC, and IMG Academy. We also were able to participate in MLS Fest in Norco, CA where there were 400 college scouts in attendance.”
With those opportunities and experiences comes a down-to-earth approach to the game and his future. Dwyer still has his entire high school career ahead of him, but already knows that he wants to play soccer at the college level, though he isn’t too concerned about where.
“My goal is to keep training hard and to keep my grades up so I can play college soccer,” he said. “I don’t really have a preference where, as long as it’s good soccer and a good education.”