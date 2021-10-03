Carencro pulls away from St. Martinville for 45-12 win

ST. MARTINVIILLE — Tanner Harrison gave St. Martinville Senior High an early lead and the Tigers hung tough with Carencro for a half, but the defending Class 4A state champions eventually pulled away for a 45-12 win Friday.
The Bears received the opening kickoff and marched into SMSH territory, only to have the Tigers halt the drive with a fourth-down stop.
SMSH (3-2) then quickly moved down the field to take a 6-0 lead on a 27-yard keeper by Harrison, who completed 3 of his first 4 passes for 87 yards before the Bears made some key adjustments.
At the 7:45 mark of the second quarter, sophomore running back Steven Blanco brought the Tigers within 15-12 with a 16-yard scoring run, but the Bears then reeled off 30 consecutive points.
Harrison finished with a team-high 63 yards on 16 carries. The senior quarterback’s total yardage was reduced by two Carencro sacks.
Blanco, who wasn’t 100 percent healthy, rushed only five times for 39 yards. Harvey Broussard had two catches for 49 yards, and Cullen Charles added two receptions for 36 yards.
In the fourth quarter, Caden Zenon took over at quarterback and Harrison moved to receiver. Zeno (1-of-5 passing, 11 yards) barely missed multiple big completions down the field. Zenon’s one completion went to Harrison.
“Let me tell you what,” began Carencro coach Tony Courville, “Vince (DeRouen) and his staff do a tremendous job. That’s a tremendous team we were able to get by tonight. I think they’re going to make a deep, deep run in the playoffs. I really do. If they stay healthy, I think they’ll make a deep run.
“They’re coached well and they were schemed up at the beginning of the game. They were doing some things that hurt us for a little while. At halftime, we were able to clean things up. In the end, I think we were able to take over with our conditioning. Our offense was able to stay on the field a lot, which obviously kept their defense out there.”