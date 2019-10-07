ST. MARTINVILLE — While it's always tough to lose, the St. Martinville Tigers should be more than adequately prepared for the District 6-3A opener next week at home versus Abbeville.
Carencro blitzes past St. Martinville
Following a 58-19 loss to a 4-1 Class 4A Carencro team on Friday, the Tigers are 2-3 with all three setbacks coming to larger schools.
In addition, both of SMHS's wins are over 4A foes Cecilia and Northside.
According to the most recent power rankings released by Louisiana Sportsline, the Tigers are at No. 14 in Class 3A, well ahead of district rivals Kaplan (No. 26) and Crowley (No. 29).
On Friday, the Tigers fell victim to big plays with Carencro junior running backs Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prejean combining to rush for 460 yards and seven total touchdowns.
Despite the lopsided final score, however, SMHS trailed only 27-19 at the 9:12 mark of the second quarter.
"I was very impressed with St. Martinville's team," said Carencro head coach Tony Courville. "They're going to rebound and do well the rest of the season."
After the Bears scored on their first play from scrimmage, the Tigers responded on their first possession with a 58-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Tanner Harrison to Latrevon Wiltz. A missed PAT left the score 8-6.
Later in the first quarter, Carencro surged ahead 20-6 only to have the Tigers cut the deficit to seven points on a five-yard run by sophomore Mandrel Butler.
Harrison, who completed 8 of his first 10 passes and finished with 265 yards and two touchdowns, has gained confidence since the beginning of the season.
He tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Harvey Broussard and led the team in rushing with 84 yards on 13 carries.
Senior all-purpose star Brian Wiltz Jr. caught nine passes for 113 yards to lead all receivers, while D'Aaron Marshall had two catches for 38 yards.
"Wiltz and Harrison are some very talented young men," Courville said. "What they were doing was trying to spread us out so they could get numbers out of the box and run their quarterback draw."
SMHS head coach Vincent DeRouen wasn't immediately available for comment.