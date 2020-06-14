Captains and anglers meeting for Fourth’s rodeo set for June 30

The Teche Area’s many competitive saltwater fishermen really enjoy an event that has become a big part of the tradition associated with the Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
They’ll get an opportunity to enjoy it again June 30, the Tuesday before the 67th annual IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo kicks off July 3 at Cypremort Point. The captains and anglers supper gets underway at 6:30 p.m., first-year fishing rodeo chairman Josh St. Germain announced Thursday evening.
St. Germain and IR&GC board members confirmed that part of the schedule in another Zoom video conference Tuesday. The event, which features a free crawfish fettuccine meal cooked by board member Kori LeBlanc, will be held at the American Legion Hall in Lydia, he said.
It’s a great time to buy fishing rodeo tickets for the Inside Division, Offshore Division and Junior Division as well as enter the ever-popular Calcuttas. Really, he said, it’s an opportune time to “just hang out.”
“It’s more of a friendly get together with everybody,” St. Germain said.
The 40-year-old fishing rodeo chairman from Jeanerette succeeded Brock Pellerin, who guided the annual event for several years after he took over for Chad LeBlanc. Dedicated IR&GC board members pitch in to make the fishing rodeo one of the best along the coast.
The IR&GC announced in a conference call two weeks ago that unlike recent fishing rodeos, trophies-only will be awarded for all divisions. There won’t be any sponsors, door prizes or raffles as people recover from coronavirus pandemic restrictions implemented starting March 23 in Louisiana
“We’re back to old school, back like it started, no money,” Josh St. Germain said May 31.
At the time, he also said live music will fill the air at fishing rodeo headquarters when Brittany Pool and the RugaRouxs play from 6-10 p.m. Saturday. It was up in the air if a band would play on the third and final day but that was confirmed this past week, he said, noting the Bad Boys would play on Sunday right after the scales close at 1 p.m.
St. Germain said feedback has been encouraging in the days leading up to the fishing rodeo.
“I think we’ll have our normal crowd. Word’s getting around. Hopefully, it’s going to be a good year for the tournament,” he said.
With luck, water conditions in and around Vermilion Bay will improve significantly before the Fourth of July Weekend.
“Everybody’s hoping but the river’s still high, still dumping a lot of fresh water. I went ride out to the Bay today. It’s horrible. Hopefully it gets better for the Fourth,” St. Germain said.
He plans to fish the three-day event with his family aboard the Quality Time. Brandy, his wife and one of the fishing rodeo officials who keeps track of the books and the leaderboards, and their sons, Noah, 14, Luke, 13, and Ethan, 11, will compete in the Inside and Junior divisions, respectfully.
Fishing rodeo ticket prices are $5 for the Junior Division, $25 for the Inside Division and $55 for the Offshore Division. Boys and girls cannot have reached his or her 16th birthday before June 30, 2020, to be eligible for the Junior Division. Proof of age is required.