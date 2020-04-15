YOUNGSVILLE — The Acadiana Cane Cutters signed Louisiana Tech infielder Logan McLeod and outfielder Cole McConnell to this year’s roster, the team announced in a prepared statement Tuesday.
McLeod, a freshman from Sour Lake, Texas, is competing for a spot in the middle of the infield this year. He played in seven games at shortstop for the Bulldogs in 2020 and scored five runs in 13 plate appearances before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. He went 1-for-2 with a run scored in his only start and had a .909 fielding percentage.
McLeod attended Hardin-Jefferson High School in his hometown and was a member of the Beaumont Enterprise’s Super Gold 2nd Team. He hit .356 with a .482 on-base percentage over his career, including a .440 average as a junior, second-highest in school history. His 85 career hits is third in the team’s history.
McConnell, a freshman from Beaumont, Texas, is vying for a corner outfield spot with the Cane Cutters. In 13 games for the Bulldogs, McConnell had 11 starts, primarily in left field, and had a perfect fielding percentage with 14 putouts. He hit .219 with a .444 on-base percentage and a .250 slugging percentage with three stolen bases. He had a five-game hit streak to start the year, going 2-for-3 with a double in the season-opening win over UL Lafayette.
At West Brook High School he earned All-State recognition as a senior, hitting .471, and was a first-team All-District player as a sophomore, junior and senior.
The Cane Cutters are scheduled to open the season at home on Thursday, May 28, against the Baton Rouge Rougarou at Fabacher Field.