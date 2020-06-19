YOUNGSVILLE — The Acadiana Cane Cutters added a pair of University of New Orleans pitchers to the staff for the 2020 Texas Collegiate League baseball season on Thursday.
Senior right-hander Bailey Holstein and sophomore southpaw Brandon Mitchell join the team for the season that starts Tuesday, June 30.
Holstein, a transfer from Angelina College and a native of Denham Springs, went 0-2 with a 3.32 earned run average in the spring before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Holstein had four starts in five appearances for the Privateers, striking out eight in his debut against Grambling State.
In 2019, Holstein went 2-2 with a 5.11 ERA in his first season at UNO. He had six starts in 19 appearances and pitched 56 1/3 innings, third on the team.
Mitchell went 2-0 with a 0.61 ERA with two starts in five appearances this spring. He struck out 15 batters on 14 2/3 innings.
As a freshman, Mitchell went 3-4 with a 5.31 ERA, starting 10 games and appearing in 15. He pitched 61 innings, earning Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week honors after striking out 10 batters in eight innings against Abilene Christian.
The Cane Cutters open the season at home on Tuesday, June 30, against the Victoria Generals at Fabacher Field. Game time is 7 p.m. for all home games.
The season opener is free of charge to all attending, thanks to Linear Controls, according to a statement from the Cane Cutters. Opening day tailgating begins at 5:30 p.m. All home games are scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN 1420 AM.
For information on tickets, promotions, advertising and other opportunities, visit the team’s website at www.canecuttersbaseball.com or call the Cane Cutters office at 451-6582.