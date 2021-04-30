YOUNGSVILLE — The Acadiana Cane Cutters have signed a pair of ULM baseball players for the upcoming Texas Collegiate League season, adding catcher Chris Noble and infielder Carson Jones to the roster.
Noble, a sophomore from Shreveport, played for Hutchinson Community College in Mississippi for two years, batting .248 with 13 RBIs and three home runs in two seasons with the Blue Dragons. The Captain Shreve product inked with UL Monroe this year.
Jones, a freshman from Monroe, attended West Monroe High School, where he was a four-year varsity baseball player and captain of the football team as a senior. His prep accolades include district MVP honors, first-team All-State selection, first team Northeast Louisiana and first-team All-District. The Rebels reached the state finals in his sophomore season, finishing 35-3 that year.
The Cane Cutters open the 2021 season at home on Tuesday, June 8 , against the San Antonio Flying Chanchlas at Fabacher Field. All home games begin at 7 p.m. with broadcast set for TCL TV.
For information on tickets, promotions or advertising, visitwww.canecuttersbaseball.com or call the Cane Cutters office at 337-451-6582.