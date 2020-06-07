YOUNGSVILLE — Former St. Thomas More pitcher Drew McDaniel and pitcher Blake Marshall, who has committed to play at UL Lafayette, will join the Acadiana Cane Cutters at Fabacher Field when the team begins its Texas Collegiate League season on July 6, according to a prepared statement from the Cane Cutters.
McDaniel, a four-year letter-winner for the Cougars, was the No. 106 prospect in 2019 according to Perfect Game, and was ranked the No. 3 prospect overall in the state and the No. 1 pitcher. A freshman at Ole Miss this spring, McDaniel pitched three innings and struck out two in the shortened season.
Marshall lettered for three years at Fontainebleau High School in Mandeville and then pitched at Hinds Community College in Mississippi, appearing in 10 games and pitching 10 innings. As a freshman he had the team’s highest strkeout per nine inning total at 13.06.
The Cane Cutters open their season at home on July 6. All home games begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. For information on tickets or promotions visit www.canecuttersbaseball.com or call the team’s office at 451-6582.