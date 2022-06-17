Purchase Access

The Catholic High Geaux Big summer camps continued this week, with both the volleyball and cheer squad hosting campers from Monday through Wednesday.

Numerous Geaux Big summer camps are still accepting registrations. The schedule for the reminder of the summer is as follows:

June 20 — 22: STEAM camp, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

June 20 — 22: Excel Basketball Camp, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

June 27 — 29: Dance Camp, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

June 27 — 29: Shooting/Ball Handling Clinic, 2 morning sessions (8:00 – 10:00 & 10:00 – 12:00)

July 8 — 10: Softball Camp 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



