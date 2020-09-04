State Attorney General Jeff Landry’s call to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association to go ahead with plans for the 2020 high school football season have struck a chord with many coaches around Acadiana, particularly in the wake of the start of prep football in many other states over the weekend, with several games from around the country televised on some of the ESPN channels.
“I kind of figured that after all the people in our area saw all the other high schools playing this past weekend, that that would kind of start happening, from parents who are ready for their kids to be able to play, especially those kids who are seniors,” Loreauville High coach Terry Martin said. “It’s not totally unexpected. The thing again, I don’t think the LHSAA has ever said, ever, that they were not gonna play.”
Rep. Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs, also sent a letter to LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine dated Aug. 29 asking that the LHSAA’s tentative starting date of Oct. 8/9 remain in place, though Edwards has extended the state’s Phase 2 stage through at least Sept. 11.
Delegation Chairman Blake Miguez of Erath and Rep. Beau Beaullieu of New Iberia were among a group of legislators and high school coaches and athletic directors whose names were beneath Frieman’s signature on the letter.
Martin said a July state law shielding schools from COVID lawsuits has been a big part of the issue with Louisiana getting football started again, though.
“I think we’ve kind of been put in a bad spot because the law that was written to protect educators and school systems is kind of the thing that’s holding us back right now because we’re tied to Act 9 right now to make sure we’re not liable, any school that plays in the state of Louisiana right now,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any other state that has anything like that. It was something that I think was come up with for a good reason, but it’s actually kind of putting the LHSAA decide, or would they even decide to go out on their own and going against the state guidelines.”
Landry addressed those concerns in his letter, saying that statistics from the CDC show that young people are less likely to have the coronavirus negatively affect them.
“What’s more: there is no evidence to suggest young people are more likely to get this disease on their football fields than they are at their schools or in their neighborhoods,” Landry wrote. “Legally proving where people, who are largely asymptomatic, contract this disease is beyond current scientific methodologies. As our neighboring states move forward with these realities in mind, allowing our students in Louisiana the same opportunity to play the game they love is not an unreasonable act.”
Landry concluded his letter by saying, “Mr. Bonine, it is time to turn on the Friday Night Lights.”
Frieman wrote that he doesn’t believe medical advisors in neighboring states, and those at universities in Louisiana where teams are preparing for the upcoming season, are being irresponsible and providing unsound medical advice.
He also suggested the LHSAA create a detailed waiver to be signed by every student-athlete’s parent or guardian prior to participation in full contact football to avoid potential legal liability.
With state COVID-19 numbers trending in a positive way since Gov. John Bel Edwards first extended Phase 2 of the state’s recover plan, Martin thinks the start of football is looking more likely.
“It’s been announced that volleyball is going to be allowed in Phase 2, and I don’t know if they’ve announced it yet, but it may be announced that the Saints may now be allowed to have fans,” Martin said. “I think the best thing we can all hope for is with the college games (starting last Thursday) and a lot of those high school games, if we’re not having a blow up in the number of cases, that can only be beneficial to us.”
If that happens, he said, the governor may move the state to Phase 3, and if that’s the case the LHSAA may petition to be allowed to go to full contact sports, meaning the football season would move forward. Martin said he understands that unlike high school coaches, the governor has a lot more to take into consideration than just the prep season when making his decisions.
“When everything came out on the day everybody was preparing for the hurricane, everybody got really anxious when they saw that we were going to stay in Phase 2,” Martin said. “Our Acadiana coaching group, all the guys that I know, immediately the texts started going out, the guys just really frustrated. At the same time we had a hurricane coming.”
Martin said he doesn’t believe in Murphy’s law but this year it just seems it’s been one thing after another.
“The hurricane set us back too,” he said. “Now we’ve got people not far from us that I think football is the furthest thing from their minds right now, and it should be the furthest thing from their minds right now, (as they’re) trying to get their lives back together.
“But I also see the other side of the coin — if there’s any way that we can possibly play, I still firmly believe that high school sports, and kind of being able to move on, can really go a long way to healing and getting everyone’s mind off all the negativity.”
The hope is that if the state moves to Phase 3, full contact will be allowed and the season can start the week of Oct. 8 with an eight-game season and a 16-team playoff in each class.
“It’s pretty close to having a regular season,” Martin said. “With all the stuff that we’ve gone through, all the bad things that have happened, I don’t think too many people are going to complain if we have eight games and some playoffs.”