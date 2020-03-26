The Daily Iberian is looking for a few good athletes.
The sports department of The Daily Iberian is planning to run a series of stories on who would make up a Mt. Rushmore of each sport at each school in the Teche Area.
Please send in your nominations of who should be considered the best athletes that played football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, softball and soccer at each school in the area — NISH, Westgate, Catholic High, Highland Baptist, Assembly (now Acadiana) Christian, Loreauville, Jeanerette, Delcambre, Franklin, West St. Mary, Hanson, Centerville, St. Martinville, Erath and ESA.
You can send in up to five nominations per sport from any era. Please include with your nominations a short paragraph of what they accomplished and if you have any stats for your nominations you can included those as well.
Please send all nominations to sports@daily-iberian.com.
All nominations will be considered. We hope to get enough nominations that we can start running these series of stories in two to three weeks
For sports like tennis and golf, if we don't have enough nominations per school, we will run a who is the best in the area story.
So search your records and memory banks and send in your nominations as who should be on the Mt. Rushmore of your schools sports teams.