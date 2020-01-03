YOUNGSVILLE — Westgate got a huge effort from Keydrain Calligan but fell to North Central 84-63 in the opening round of the Southside Tournament on Thursday.
Calligan scored a game-high 32 points for the Tigers (5-8) vs. the defending Class 1A state champions.
“I’m glad he’s getting in basketball shape, but at the end of the day if he scores 50 points and we get beat by 20...I don’t think he wants to remember his senior year that way,” WHS head coach Oliver Winston said.
“He’s committed to getting better and get the guys around him better, and that’s all you can do.”
Westgate held an early 5-point advantage and led 15-13 after one quarter. The Hurricanes (12-4), however, surged to a 38-30 lead at halftime and pulled away in the second half behind Derrick Tezeno’s 25 points.
WHS started two freshmen and a sophomore.
“We were talking about things we need to work on and improve on after the game,” Winston said. “We’re going through some inconsistencies offensively. I think we’re playing well defensively, but you can’t survive defensively if you go five, six, seven possessions without scoring.
“It’s just guys understanding their role offensively and that, unfortunately, comes with experience. We have to keep grinding away because we don’t have any easy games that we play.”
Calligan, who was limited to two points in the first quarter, scored 12 in the third and 10 in the fourth. He also dunked over Tezeno, North Central’s star junior forward.
“This is the first night we’ve seen him really get into basketball groove. It’s tough when you start two freshmen and expect them to play at Keydrain’s level after two Top 28 and one quarterfinal appearance,” Winston said.
“He’s trying to teach the young guys. As coaches, have to do a better job of getting the younger guys ready. We’re playing enough people, we’re playing hard, but we’re not executing on offense.”
WHS will face the Breaux Bridge/St. Thomas More loser on Friday at time to be announced.
“We need to come back tomorrow and get a win and right this ship,” Winston said. “When you’re this young and inexperienced, you literally have to go day-by-day.”
Sophomore center Danny Lewis had 15 points for WHS.