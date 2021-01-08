LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana women’s basketball team will not be traveling to Arkansas this weekend.
The University of Louisiana women’s basketball team announced on Thursday that the team’s two-game Sun Belt Conference series at Little Rock had been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Trojans’ program.
UL, Little Rock and the SBC will work together to reschedule the series for a later date.
“We are obviously disappointed we will not be able to travel to Little Rock, but the health and wellness of our student-athletes and staff continue to be our top priority,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Garry Brodhead said. “We look forward to getting back onto the court to continue our season next weekend at home against UT Arlington.”
UL is scheduled to return to the hardwood on Jan. 15-16 when it will play its Sun Belt Conference home opener against UTA. Tipoff on Friday is set for 6 p.m., while Saturday’s game will begin at 4 p.m.