Cajuns women’s basketball adds two transfer players

LAFAYETTE — Garry Brodhead has added to his Ragin’ Cajuns roster with a pair of transfers.
The University of Louisiana women’s basketball team has officially added Old Dominion’s Lanay Wheaton and University of Alabama’s Destiny Rice to the roster ahead of the 2021-22 season.
The two guards have played in a combined 53 games played, having scored 170 points and pulled down 64 rebounds.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Lanay and Destiny to our program,” Brodhead said. “Both add quality depth at the guard position and know what it takes to win. I am looking forward to seeing the impact they both will have on our team this year.”
The 5-foot-7 Wheaton appeared in 20 of the team’s 24 games this past season and averaged 3.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.0 minutes played per contest. Wheaton was a District MVP at Holmes High School in Arkansas.
The 5-foot-8 Rice returns home to Louisiana after playing two seasons in Tuscaloosa.
The former North Caddo Magnet High star averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in her Crimson Tide career.
Wheaton and Rice join a signing class that includes guard Alicia Blanton, guard Indiana Bodley, point guard Skyler Christmas, guard Jaylyn James and forward Ashlyn Jones.
Wilson transfers to Texas Tech
Mylik Wilson is headed to Lubbock, Texas.
The former Ragin’ Cajuns star guard officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week and on Monday announced on social media where he was transferring to — Texas Tech of the Big 12.
Wilson shared a photo of him in a Red Raider uniform with writing in the pst “Next Chapter... Committed. #LetsWork.”
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard played in 55 games in two seasons for the Ragin’ Cajuns. During his freshman season, the former Rayville High star and state’s top prospect averaged 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game and was selected as the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year.
Wilson — who was reportedly being recruited by Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Auburn — will be immediately eligible to play under the NCAA’s new transfer rule.
Sliman Adds Loyola Star
Louisiana golf coach and New Iberia native Theo Sliman has added his third signee to the 2021-22 roster with the signing of Loyola College Prep’s Burke Alford.
Alford is ranked No. 4 overall among in-state prospects and joins a class which includes the state’s top prospect Eli Ortego (Ascension Episcopal School) and José Dibildox (Sautillo, Mexico/Odessa College).
“We are very excited to announce the addition of Burke Alford to our program,” Sliman said. “What grabbed our attention with Burke was his desire, his hard working mindset coupled with his athleticism and ceiling. He is an outstanding student and has the character and humbleness that mirrors our program. We greatly look forward to having Burke on campus this fall.”
Harris Commits to Cajuns
Lanard Harris has committed to the Ragin’ Cajuns in both football and track and field.
The Woodlawn of Baton Rouge star made the announcement official on Sunday, as he posted to social media the following statement.
“I would like to announce that I will be signing and committing to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Go Cajuns.”
Harris is a star in both sports having placed second in both the 110m and 300m hurdles at the Class 5A state meet last week. Harris was also a member of the state champion 4x200 relay team.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Harris has also played safety in high school.