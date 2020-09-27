Cajuns win on field goal as time expires

LAFAYETTE — Nate Snyder knew it was going to be a long kick.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette kicker had that feeling while watching from the sidelines the Ragin’ Cajuns offense down the field. Even though UL Lafayette was picking up yards in rapid fashion, time was ultimately not on their side and the drive ended at the 36-yard line with the Cajuns trailing 18-17.
The only thing left was a lengthy field goal attempt — to be more specific a kick from 53 yards.
“I knew it was going to be a long kick,” Snyder said. “I don’t know how I knew that, but I could just feel it. I really needed to hammer the ball.”
Snyder did just that as he drilled the 53-yard attempt right down the middle as No. 19 UL Lafayette defeated Georgia Southern 20-18.
“Nate Snyder has had a couple of up-and-down games here with us and he certainly missed one day,” Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. “But you have to give him a lot of credit to have the mental toughness to overcome obstacles and go out there and execute for his team, be ready to do his job when it mattered the most.”
Both teams put together long drives in the first quarter but failed to score points.
Georgia Southern’s first drive went 68 yards on 15 plays and took 8:09 off the clock but ended in the red zone when Ragin’ Cajuns safety Kam Pedescleaux recorded a tackle for a loss on fourth down. UL Lafayette then produced an 11-play, 78-yard drive but Levi Lewis’ pass to Kyren Lacy on fourth down was incomplete.
Georgia Southern (1-1, 0-1 SBC) got on the board first by attacking the UL Lafayette defense through the air and not with its triple-option offense. Shai Werts completed a 61-yard pass to Wesley Kennedy III and a few plays later J.D. King scored a two-yard touchdown run.
Werts completed 11 of 18 passes for a career-high 255 yards and one touchdown with one interception. Werts also rushed for 32 yards.
“Their quarterback is a dangerous player,” Napier said of Werts. “We were fortunate to beat him two years in a row.”
UL Lafayette (3-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) responded with a lengthy scoring drive of its own.
Running back Chris Smith had back-to-back runs of 36 and 13 yards, but Smith injured his ankle later that drive and was forced to leave the game. UL Lafayette capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run by Trey Ragas.
Elijah Mitchell, the Cajuns’ leading rusher heading into the game and the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week after the previous win against Georgia State, did not play.
After forcing Georgia Southern to punt, UL Lafayette quickly went 30 yards but a deep pass by Lewis was intercepted by Reynard Ellis. UL Lafayette’s defense responded as Bralen Trahan intercepted Werts moments later. Lewis then found former Catholic High star Peter LeBlanc for a 34-yard gain. After a spike, the Cajuns had the ball at the 17-yard line with two seconds before halftime.
Snyder missed the 34-yard field goal and the teams remained tied 7-7 at half.
After UL Lafayette punted to start the second half, Georgia Southern put together a 13-play, 66-yard drive that took off 7:34 off the clock and capped with a 27-yard field goal by Alex Raynor.
UL Lafayette responded with a 13-play, 67-yard drive and Snyder kicked a 25-yard field goal.
After a quick three-and-out by Georgia Southern, UL Lafayette grabbed its first lead of the game with a five-play, 58-yard drive capped by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Errol Rogers Jr.
Lewis completed 18 of 32 passes for 290 yards and one touchdown and ran for 15 yards.
“I thought Levi was really good on some second and longs and third downs and two-minute drives,” Napier said. “He did a good job of putting us in position to keep drives moving.”
In the fourth quarter, Georgia Southern appeared to have tied the game on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Werts to Beau Johnson. Officials reviewed the play and determined that Johnson fumbled the ball at the 2-yard line, and since the ball bounced out of the back of the end zone that it was ruled a touchback, giving the Cajuns the football.
UL Lafayette though went three and out and gave Georgia Southern a chance to tie or win the game and this time they did not fumble away the chance.
In just 41 seconds, Werts led the Eagles down the field in five plays, finding Khaleb Hood for a 28-yard touchdown. The Eagles then completed the two-point conversion pass and held a 18-17 lead.
Lewis led the Ragin’ Cajuns down the field and Synder came out to attempt a 53-yard field goal as time expired.
Despite having missed field goals this season of 27, 30, 47 and 34 yards, Napier had confidence that Snyder could make the kick.
“I have watched him every day,” Napier said. “I mean every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. You can see the leg talent when he kicks off. He is very talented young man. Like many of us he makes some fundamental mistakes. He makes some technical errors and he has missed some kicks, but I am going to tell you I think that will do him well in terms of developing some confidence.”
Snyder shared his coach’s confidence as well.
“I just had to go out there and do what I have done a thousand times,” Snyder said. “It is no different than a PAT.”
The Cajuns return to action on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Appalachian State.