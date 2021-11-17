Cajuns will be host team for Sun Belt Conference championship game

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will host the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.
With Saturday’s 35-21 victory over Troy, combined with Georgia State defeating Coastal Carolina, Louisiana clinched home field for the SBC Championship Game.
The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 4. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
This will mark the first time in four years that Cajun Field will play host to the title game.
The first two years the contest was played in Boone, North Carolina, as Appalachian State earned the right to host and last year’s canceled game was to be played in Conway, South Carolina — home of Coastal Carolina.
Tickets will go on sale on Monday.
Senior Bowl invite
Max Mitchell has officially accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
The 6-foot-6, 299-pound senior out of Neville High School has been an anchor of the Ragin’ Cajuns offensive line and in his in third season as a starter.
Mitchell received All-Sun Belt Conference second-team honors in 2020 and was a Joe Moore Award Semifinalist.
The game, which is the premier NFL showcase, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.
Broyles semifinalist
Louisiana defensive coordinator Patrick Toney has been selected as a Broyles Award nominee. Toney is one of 59 assistant coaches up for the award is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.
Former defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was a nominee for the award back in 2019.
Poll movement
The Ragin’ Cajuns moved up in both major college football polls.
Louisiana rose from No. 25 to No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll while also moving from No. 24 to No. 22 in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
ULM game time set
The kickoff time and broadcast channel have been set for Louisiana’s regular-season finale against in-state rival ULM. The contest on Saturday, Nov. 27 will kickoff at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.