Cajuns to take on several ranked softball opponents

LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana softball team will take on several nationally ranked teams this season. The Ragin' Cajuns released their schedule on Monday and it features several marquee matchups with national teams coming to Lamson Park, which includes Baylor (Feb. 12), Auburn (Feb. 19), LSU (Feb. 27), and a twinbill against the University of Texas (March 17). UL will also play a weekend series at Alabama (April 24-25).
UL will also play old I-10 rival McNeese State twice this season with a home game on Feb. 24 and then a road game on March 7th.
The Ragin' Cajuns are scheduled to play 24 games in Sun Belt Conference play, with the first weekend series coming at home against Georgia Southern (March 12-14).
The Sun Belt Tournament is scheduled for April 12-15 and will be held at Troy.
UL is scheduled to kick off the 2021 season at Lamson Park with the 35th Annual Louisiana Classics (Feb. 12-13) against Baylor and Missouri State.
MARLIN SIDELINED
The UL men's basketball team will be without its leader.
The Ragin' Cajuns coach Bob Marlin has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be able to travel with the team to this weekend's Sun Belt Conference series at Texas State.
The UL Athletic Department released the following statement on Monday: “On the morning of Sunday, Jan. 24, while experiencing some mild symptoms, Coach Marlin tested positive during routine antigen testing. A subsequent PCR test administered Sunday afternoon yielded a positive result on the morning of Monday, Jan. 25.”
UL (11-4, 5-3 SBC) will continue day-to-day operations as scheduled, with the coaching staff dividing up Marlin’s responsibilities, and prepare for this weekend’s series at Texas State. Both games in San Marcos will tip at 4 p.m.