Cajuns to play in Round Rock Classic baseball tournament in February

LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana baseball team will open up the 2022 season by taking part in the 2022 Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond in Texas.
The third annual event will feature Louisiana, Stanford, Indiana and Arkansas. The event will take place from Feb. 25-27 at Dell Diamond, which serves as the home for the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate for the Texas Rangers.
“This is a big opportunity to get to play Stanford, Indiana and Arkansas,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Matt Deggs said. “We are looking forward to competing against some of the best teams in the country in Round Rock.”
The schedule for the 2022 Round Rock Classic will begin Friday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. with the Ragin’ Cajuns facing Stanford, followed by a 7 p.m. matchup between Arkansas and Indiana. The second day begins at noon with Indiana taking on Louisiana followed by a 6 p.m. start for Stanford and Arkansas. The final day for the Classic starts with a noon game between Indiana and Stanford with the Classic finale scheduled at 6 p.m. between Arkansas and Louisiana.
FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS
The Ragin’ Cajuns continue to pick up verbal commitments for the 2022 signing period.
The football program had two players commit on Monday as Weatherford, Texas, tight end Hayden Hansen and Zachary wide receiver Charles Robertson both verbally committed to play for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
That now gives Louisiana 11 pledges for the 2022 class.
The 6-foot-6 Hansen chose Louisiana over Colorado, New Mexico, Texas State and UTSA, while the 6-foot-1, 172-pound Robertson had offers from Louisiana Tech, Tulane and South Alabama.
That now gives the Ragin’ Cajuns 11 players pledged for the 2022 signing class, with eight of them hailing from Texas and the other three from Louisiana.