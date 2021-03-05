Cajuns to open football season at Texas, Sept. 4

LAFAYETTE — The Ragin’ Cajuns will kick off the 2021 season in Austin, Texas, while also playing a total of six games at Cajun Field.
The University of Louisiana football team and the Sun Belt Conference unveiled the official season schedule earlier this week.
The season will start with a road game at the University of Texas on Saturday, Sept. 4. The season opener will likely be a matchup between a pair of Top 25 ranked teams.
The Ragin’ Cajuns finished last season ranked No. 19 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and No. 15 in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Longhorns finished ranked No. 20 and No. 19 in those same polls.
This will be the second-straight season in which Billy Napier’s team opens up the season on the road against a Big 12 Conference opponent. UL defeated No. 23 Iowa State in Ames, Iowa by the margin 31-14 last year.
After the trip to Austin, the Ragin’ Cajuns return home with back-to-back non-conference home games against Nicholls on Sept. 11 and Ohio on Sept. 18.
UL will open SBC play the following week with a game at Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 25 and at South Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 2.
UL will return home to host Appalachian State on Tuesday, Oct. 12 which will be broadcast on national television before going on the road to play Arkansas State on Thursday, Oct. 21.
UL will host Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 30, and then welcome Georgia State on Thursday, Nov. 4 which will also be nationally televised before playing at Troy on Saturday, Nov. 13.
After starting the season on the road against a Top 25 foe, the Ragin’ Cajuns could close out its road schedule with another contest against a ranked opponent.
UL will travel to Lynchburg, Virginia to play at Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Flames finished the season ranked No. 17 in the final AP Poll.
UL will wrap up the regular season against in-state rival UL Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 27. This will be the fourth consecutive season the Ragin’ Cajuns end the season with a game against the Warhawks.
The 2021 SBC Championship Game is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at a campus site.