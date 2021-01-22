Cajuns to open baseball season at TU

LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana baseball team will open the season on the road with a three-game series at Tulane from Feb. 19-21. It will be the first time since 1963 that the Ragin’ Cajuns have opened up the season playing at the Green Wave.
The’ Cajuns come home to Russo Park and will play Louisiana Tech (Feb. 23), LSU (Feb. 24) and then close out the month with a three-game home series against Rice (Feb. 26-28).
The schedule ramps up in March as the UL welcomes Houston Baptist (March 5-7) before going on the road to take on Southern Miss (March 12-14). UL will return home to take on TCU (March 18-21) and then Coastal Carolina (March 26-29).
A few other schedule highlights include playing an home and away with both McNeese (March 3 & April 21) and Nicholls State (March 16 & April 6), playing Southern (May 11), and a road game at Mississippi State (March 10).
Matt Deggs is in his first year as head coach for the Cajuns.