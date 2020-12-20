LAFAYETTE — The old rivals from down I-10 didn’t make it easy.
The University of Louisiana men’s basketball had built up a 20-point second-half lead against visiting McNeese State. The Cowboys managed to cut it down to a mere two points halfway through the second half before the Ragin’ Cajuns pulled away for a hard-fought 75-65 win at the Cajundome Saturday night.
“The game got interesting in the second half,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said. “We were in foul trouble again. I think we had seven offensive fouls. We were able to keep a lead and as poorly as we played. But we made the plays, we hit the shots we needed to do down the stretch to pull out a win in a hard-fought game.”
UL (6-1) started off the game on a 7-0 run with Theo Akwuba hookshot, followed by a three-point by Cedric Russell and a jumper by Dou Gueye. Chris Orlina got McNeese on the scoreboard with a layup but the Cowboys struggled to stay with the Cajuns.
With 10:09 left in the first half, UL had extended its lead to 22-5 following a three-pointer by Devin Butts.
“I think their length was a lot bigger and that really cost us problems early,” McNeese State coach Heath Schroyer said. “We had 12 shots within eight feet of the basket and made only two of them. I just think their length caught us off guard.”
McNeese (4-3) cut it down to 28-13 after four free throws and a dunk by Collin Warren. UL though answered the short burst of scoring with Kentrell Garnett draining a three-pointer.
At the break, UL led McNeese 36-18.
“We had a great warmup,” said Cedric Russell of the first half for the Ragin’ Cajuns. “Just being able to seize the moments and opportunity and play hard.”
“We were making shots, we executed, and we were aggressive coaching each position,” Marlin said.
Early on in the second half, the Ragin’ Cajuns appeared to be coasting to an easy victory. After a layup by Russell, the Ragin’ Cajuns extended the lead to 44-24 with 16:33 remaining.
The Cowboys responded with an 11-0 run and then moments later cut it down after Warren made a layup and drained the ensuing free throw. With 12:54 in the game, McNeese trailed 46-38.
The Cowboys kept up the pressure and made a single-possession game when Keyshawn Feazell made a pair of free throws with 8:01 on the clock. The Ragin’ Cajuns held only a 50-48 lead.
“We just got a lot of young guys,” said Russell, who had a game-high 23 points. “At this level the game is not ever over until there is a zero on the clock. We just had to turn it around and realize the game was not over yet.”
UL responded with a quick 8-0 run and maintained a 10-point lead for the remainder of the game.
The Ragin’ Cajuns would have four players score in double figures, including Gueye posting a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Cowboys were led by Feazell who had 17 points and 12 rebounds.
The victory gives the Ragin’ Cajuns now six straight in the series (which dates back to 1951) and now leads the series 61-35.
UL will have an extended holiday break off from the hardwood as the team won’t return to action until opening Sun Belt Conference play at home against Texas State on Jan. 1.
Marlin believes his team is talented but still has plenty to work on.
“We need to come back focused and tired to get better,” Marlin said. “We got a group that can compete for a conference championship. We are just going to try to get better when we come back.”